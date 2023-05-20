^

Biden: US to help ensure free, open Indo-Pacific

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
May 20, 2023 | 10:00am
United States President Joe Biden

Hiroshima – United States President Joe Biden has reassured Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of America’s commitment to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region amid China’s behavior in the East and South China Seas and the Taiwan Strait.

The leaders exchanged views on regional issues during their meeting Thursday night just hours after Biden arrived in Japan to attend the Group of 7 (G7) Summit in Hiroshima scheduled from May 19 to 21.

Biden and Kishida’s discussions were based on the recognition that any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force in the Indo-Pacific region, especially in East Asia, must not be tolerated.

The two leaders concurred on continuing to work closely together in addressing issues related to China while also agreeing on the importance of cooperating with China on shared challenges.

Biden and Kishida reiterated the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and encouraged the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues.

Japan, like the Philippines, has territorial issues with China, with the latter claiming the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea much like how China is claiming island features and is showing increasing presence in the South China Sea and West Philippine Sea.

China has even criticized the Philippines for allowing the US more Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement sites that American soldiers can have access to, including one in Cagayan which is very close to Taiwan.

The US has repeatedly assured the Philippines of its support against China’s aggressive behavior with an “ironclad” commitment to the Mutual Defense Treaty and plans to have joint Philippine and US patrols in the South China Sea.

Biden gave Kishida a similar pledge and stressed that “Japan and the US share fundamental values, and that this alliance is stronger than ever.”

 

