'Basta ipaalam': China to allow Philippine access to Ayungin if informed ahead

James Relativo - Philstar.com
June 8, 2024 | 12:03pm
'Basta ipaalam': China to allow Philippine access to Ayungin if informed ahead
This handout photo grabbed from a video released by the Philippine Coast Guard on June 7, 2024 shows Chinese Coast Guard personnel (L) aboard their rigid inflatable boat, blocking a Philippine Coast Guard (R) rigid inflatable boat carrying marine scientists in the waters of the South China Sea. The Philippine Coast Guard said on June 7, that Chinese boats "harassed" their vessel during a medical evacuation last month of a Filipino soldier, who was stationed on a remote outpost in the South China Sea.
Photo by Handout / Philippine Coast Guard / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Beijing officials will not hamper Filipino access to Ayungin Shoal — a feature situated within the West Philippine Sea — but only if they tell Chinese officials in advance.

Mao Ning, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, shared this to the international media last Friday after the China Coast Guard tried to stop the evacuation of a sick Filipino soldier from the BRP Sierra Madre last May 19, 2024.

"China’s position on the issue of Ren’ai Jiao is clear," said Mao yesterday, referring to Ayungin Shoal's Chinese name.

"If the Philippines notifies the Chinese side in advance, we can allow delivery of living necessities to the grounded warship or evacuation of personnel concerned."

Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela earlier referred to the China Coast Guard's action as "barbaric and inhumane," stating that the latter rammed the inflatable boat carrying the Filipino solider on purpose.

The Philippine military recently claimed that Chinese boats "illegally seized" food and medicine airdropped to a Filipino outpost also at Ayungin.

Ayungin Shoal, known internationally as Second Thomas Shoal, is occupied by the Philippine Navy through the BRP Sierra Madre since 1999. Said board has been intentionally grounded on the feature and periodically replenished with supplies since then.

China insists its sovereign rights on Ayungin Shoal even if it lies well within the 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Philippines. 

It also continues to claim almost the entirety of the South China Sea even after the Permanent Court of Arbitration invalidated their nine-dash line claim in favor of Manila. The West Philippine Sea lies within the South China Sea.

"However, the Philippines should not use this [permission] as an excuse for delivering construction materials in an attempt to permanently occupy Ren’ai Jiao," continued Mao.

China plans on detaining for 60 days, without trial, suspected "trespassers" into the South China starting June 15, a position that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had earlier protested.

Progressive groups such as PAMALAKAYA have earlier called for the demilitarization of the West Philippine Sea, saying that it should be used for economic purposes such as fishing instead of a warmongering military projection of any foreign power.

