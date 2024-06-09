Gov't agencies told to include 'Bagong Pilipinas' hymn, pledge in flag ceremonies

Different government agencies and military personnel attend the flag-raising ceremony at Rizal Park in celebration of National Flag Day on May 28, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has ordered national government agencies and instrumentalities and encouraged local government units (LGUs) to integrate the recitation of the "Bagong Pilipinas" hymn and pledge into their weekly flag ceremonies.

The move seeks to "further instill the principles of the Bagong Pilipinas brand of governance and leadership among Filipinos," according to Memorandum Circular 52. Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed the memorandum on June 4, but the document was only made public on Sunday.

Malacañang directed the heads of all national government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned and controlled corporations and educational institutions, to ensure the Bagong Pilipinas hymn and pledge are properly disseminated within their respective institutions and offices.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) was also tasked to implement measures to communicate and make available the hymn and pledge to all government agencies and the public.

In July 2023, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered national government agencies to adopt his administration's governance slogan "Bagong Pilipinas" in their programs and projects.

According to Memorandum Circular 24, Bagong Pilipinas "calls for deep and fundamental transformations in all sectors of society and government, and fosters the State's commitment towards the attainment of comprehensive policy reforms and full economic recovery."

The memorandum also said the governance slogan is "characterized by a principled, accountable and dependable government."

Bagong Pilipinas bears a resemblance to the "Bagong Lipunan" (New Society) vision of the president's late father, ousted Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

During Martial Law, the elder Marcos promised to eradicate poverty, hunger, corruption, and violence to achieve this vision of a new society.

Here are the copies of the Bagong Pilipinas hymn and pledge:

— Gaea Katreena Cabico