Senator renews call for more sugar importers

Workers repack different types of sugar at a store in Visayas Avenue Wet and Dry Public Market in Quezon City on February 16, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The price of sugar being sold in the market will unlikely drop to its previous low level despite the order given by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos to import an additional 150,000 metric tons (MT), a senator said.

In an interview, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said the prices of sugar will remain high for as long as the government permits only three companies to import sugar.

"The problem is not a sugar shortage. The problem is that three traders have cornered the buying and selling of imported sugar," Hontiveros said. “The situation can be better helped if, like before, more importers will be allowed by the SRA (Sugar Regulatory Board)."

Hontiveros added that this apparent monopoly also deters competition, triggers inflation, and restricts the supply of affordable sugar for the use of households and businesses.

"As the data indicates, the control held by three favored importers currently encompasses over 70% of the country's sugar supply. In the first three months alone, much of the domestic sugar production not handled by All Asian [Countertrade], Sucden [Philippines], and Edison Lee [Marketing Corp.], has already been used up by consumers. And we are already seeing the effects – sugar prices are not reverting to their previous low levels," the senator continued.

Hontiveros added that local food and beverage manufacturers, which employ thousands of Filipinos, are the most gravely affected by the current setup. She stressed that the sugar imported by the three companies for use by industrial users, are the "most expensive in the world."

Meanwhile, Hontiveros expressed support for industrial users to directly import sugar, saying industrial users, especially those in the food manufacturing sector, generate jobs for Filipinos.

"That is the call of industrial users. For them to import sugar in quantities that meet their requirements for products such as condensed milk, biscuits, and soft drinks. The manufacturers of these products employ Filipino workers," she said.

Hontiveros said that while some groups in the Visayas are opposed to the idea of allowing industrial users to directly import sugar, the issue will be made clear in the hearings of the Senate's blue ribbon committee.

"May ilang mga organisasyon daw sa Visayas ang umaayaw sa planong ito. Siguro mas mabibigyan ng linaw ang mga ito kapag nasimulan na ang pagdinig ng Blue Ribbon Committee," said the senator.