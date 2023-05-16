^

Headlines

House urged to pass law penalizing 'electronic' violence against women

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 16, 2023 | 6:01pm
House urged to pass law penalizing 'electronic' violence against women
Brosas said that the advancement of technology and the ease of communication have “provided fertile ground for violence against women and children to an alarming extent with little to no accountability.”
Tumisu from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker from the House of Representatives has called for the urgent passage of a proposed measure that will protect women and children from online or digital forms of violence.

House Bill 8009, which Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women’s Party) sponsored at the plenary on Tuesday, defines electronic or ICT-related violence as any act that uses any type of information and communication technology to inflict mental, emotional or psychological suffering for women and/or their children. 

The bill consolidates a number of E-VAWC measures that the House women and gender equality committee approved in February. It amends the Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Children of 2004 to account for the rising number of offenses against women done through social media.

Brosas said that the advancement of technology and the ease of communication have “provided fertile ground for violence against women and children to an alarming extent with little to no accountability.”

Violence against women and children through social media

The bill defines electronic VAWC (E-VAWC) as acts that include, among others, unauthorized recording and distribution of photos showing genitalia, harassing or threatening women and/or her children through texts or other multimedia technology, stalking, spreading false information and the creation of fake social media accounts posing as an individual to inflict harm.

The consolidated measure also provides twenty days of paid leave of absence for victims of violence against women, in addition to other paid leaves under the Labor Code, Civil Service Rules and Regulations, and other existing laws and company policies. 

The paid leave allows women who have undergone extreme trauma to care for themselves as they weather its impact on their day-to-day life, Brosas added.

“Our services team in Gabriela Women’s Party receive an alarming number of cases of intimate partner violence perpetrated using social media, SMS texts, and other technology on a daily basis,” Brosas said.

“Furthermore, outdated laws and technology make it impossible to hold the perpetrator accountable under the current Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Children Act,” she added.

Brosas also reminded lawmakers that “invisible wounds” inflicted on women are also those that are the most severe, “and this trauma leaves a permanent mark on the lives of the victims,” she said in Filipino.

Supreme Court case could set dangerous precedent 

In her rallying cry to pass the landmark E-VAWC measure, Brosas also noted the Supreme Court ruling in July 2022 that established that the Anti-VAWC Law can be used against women who have allegedly committed abuse against their own children. 

Brosas said the ruling “(disregards) the fact that such decision can set a dangerous precedent for women victims who are already being deprived of justice under the current law.”

In a decision promulgated in July 2022 but published only in February, the Supreme Court ruled that fathers can file charges on behalf of minor children against allegedly abusive mothers.

RELATED: Mothers can be charged for violence against kids 

In 2021, the Philippine National Police (PNP) recorded over 12,000 cases of violence against women and their children (VAWC) across the country, with more than 8,000 incidents specifically targeting women.

According to a GMA report in February, cases of violence against women and their children also top the charges that have been filed against police officers before the PNP, with 24 out of 42 warrants of arrest related to violations of the Anti-VAWC Law.

ELECTRONIC VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Fact check: &lsquo;We give the world our best&rsquo; not final DOT slogan

Fact check: ‘We give the world our best’ not final DOT slogan

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
While Frasco did not distance the DOT from the slogan and threw her support behind the idea, she also said that the department...
Headlines
fbtw
Right to privacy essential to civic space, public participation &mdash; Civic Futures paper

Right to privacy essential to civic space, public participation — Civic Futures paper

By Jonathan de Santos | 2 days ago
ID systems and other registration schemes are susceptible to "function creep", or the use of data collected for a specific...
Headlines
fbtw
Pimentel tries to delay Senate debates on Maharlika Fund bill

Pimentel tries to delay Senate debates on Maharlika Fund bill

By Xave Gregorio | 23 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva had moved to start interpellations on Senate Bill No. 2020, but Senate Minority Leader...
Headlines
fbtw
Heat index hits &lsquo;dangerous&rsquo; level in 14 areas &ndash; Pagasa

Heat index hits ‘dangerous’ level in 14 areas – Pagasa

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
At least 14 areas experienced “danger” heat index on Saturday, ranging from 42 to 46 degrees Celsius, according...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
In meeting with Marcos, Tulfo suggests gov&rsquo;t to take back operations of power grid

In meeting with Marcos, Tulfo suggests gov’t to take back operations of power grid

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Sen. Raffy Tulfo suggested to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. that the government take back the operations...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Higit 12k kaso ng COVID-19 naitala sa loob ng 1 linggo

Higit 12k kaso ng COVID-19 naitala sa loob ng 1 linggo

By Danilo Garcia | 18 hours ago
Inihayag kahapon ng Department of Health (DOH) na patuloy ang pagsirit ng mga kaso ng COVID-19 makaraang makapagtala ng 12,414...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves patuloy na minamanmanan ng Interpol

Teves patuloy na minamanmanan ng Interpol

18 hours ago
Inihayag ni Undersecretary Alfred Corpus, Exe­cutive Director ng Philippine Center on Transnational Crime Interpol National...
Headlines
fbtw
Buong teritoryo ng Pinas sa West Philippine Sea bakuran na ng boya

Buong teritoryo ng Pinas sa West Philippine Sea bakuran na ng boya

By Joy Cantos | 18 hours ago
Bakuran na ng ‘navigational buoys’ o mga boya ang kabuuan ng teritoryong nasasaklaw ng karagatan ng Pilipinas...
Headlines
fbtw
Kontrata ng Malampaya pinalawig hanggang 15 taon

Kontrata ng Malampaya pinalawig hanggang 15 taon

By Malou Escudero | 18 hours ago
Pinalawig hanggang 15-taon ng Marcos admi­nistration ang kontrata para sa Malampaya gas field.
Headlines
fbtw
Pag-angkat ng asukal, aprub kay Pangulong Marcos

Pag-angkat ng asukal, aprub kay Pangulong Marcos

By Malou Escudero | 18 hours ago
Kasunod ng rekomen­dasyon ng Sugar Re­gulatory Administration na patatagin ang presyo at palakasin ang stock ng bansa...
Headlines
fbtw

267 pdl pinalaya ng BuCor

By Ludy Bermudo | 18 hours ago
Pinalaya kahapon mula sa iba’t ibang kulungan at penal farm sa ilalim ng pangangasiwa ng Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) ang 267 persons deprived of liberty.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with