^

Headlines

Capitol staff hurt in Degamo killing dies; death toll reaches 10

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
May 7, 2023 | 6:21pm
Capitol staff hurt in Degamo killing dies; death toll reaches 10
An armed member of the police Special Action Force (SAF) stands guard in front of the municipal hall in Pamplona town in Negros Oriental on March 5, 2023, a day after provincial governor Roel Degamo and eight others were killed in a mass shooting.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — A staff of the provincial capitol who was shot during the brazen killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo has died, pushing the death toll of the incident to 10.

A post from the Facebook page of Degamo on Sunday said Fredilino Cafe Jr., known as “Putok,” succumbed to his death, more than two months since the incident.

Cafe was from the provincial engineering office of Umanod, Santa Catalina in Negros Oriental.

“His death marks the tenth victim of the Negros Oriental massacre that occurred two months and three days ago in the residence of Governor Degamo,” the post read.

Provincial governor Degamo was distributing aid in his home when men armed with high-powered firearms fired upon him, killing others and injuring more than a dozen.

The post said Fredilino had been in and out of the hospital since March 4.

Complaints of multiple murder and frustrated murder complaints have been filed against suspects in the case, which include Army reservists. The respondents are in government custody.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has identified Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) as the mastermind behind the killing, although complaints have yet to be filed against the lawmaker.

Teves, who has refused to come back to Manila, denied the accusations.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. early in April ordered the creation of an inter-agency task force on Negros Island following the killing of Degamo.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

NEGROS ORIENTAL

ROEL DEGAMO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LPA enters PAR today

LPA enters PAR today

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday said the low-pressure area outside...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos wants UK airport practices applied in Philippine gateways

Marcos wants UK airport practices applied in Philippine gateways

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Following embarrassing glitches at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, President Marcos did not waste the opportunity...
Headlines
fbtw
320 more Filipinos from Sudan flee to Egypt, now awaiting repatration

320 more Filipinos from Sudan flee to Egypt, now awaiting repatration

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
More Filipinos remain in hotels and shelters in Egypt after fleeing conflict-ridden Sudan while awaiting repatration to Manila,...
Headlines
fbtw
Evacuated Sudan OFWs to get 100k humanitarian assistance

Evacuated Sudan OFWs to get 100k humanitarian assistance

3 days ago
The Department of Migrant Workers said overseas Filipino workers will be getting P100,000 worth of humanitarian aid to help...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcoses meet Charles at Buckingham Palace

Marcoses meet Charles at Buckingham Palace

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
President Marcos was among the world leaders who witnessed the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Remains of 4 OFWs killed in Taiwan factory fire now home

Remains of 4 OFWs killed in Taiwan factory fire now home

7 hours ago
“Their remains have been endorsed to the four regional offices of OWWA on their way back to their home provinces,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Immigration says Malta still a hotspot for human trafficking

Immigration says Malta still a hotspot for human trafficking

8 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration said Sunday that Malta remains a top hotspot for human trafficking as the agency intercept two victims...
Headlines
fbtw
IATF to tackle next steps vs COVID-19

IATF to tackle next steps vs COVID-19

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Department of Health will convene members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases...
Headlines
fbtw
76% think Philippine headed in right direction &ndash; poll

76% think Philippine headed in right direction – poll

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
A large majority of Filipinos, although fewer than last year, think the country is headed in the right direction, the latest...
Headlines
fbtw
Royals wear historic robes, guests don bold colors

Royals wear historic robes, guests don bold colors

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
From traditional robes to statement headpieces, royals and guests wore an array of colorful outfits for the coronation of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with