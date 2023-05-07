Capitol staff hurt in Degamo killing dies; death toll reaches 10

An armed member of the police Special Action Force (SAF) stands guard in front of the municipal hall in Pamplona town in Negros Oriental on March 5, 2023, a day after provincial governor Roel Degamo and eight others were killed in a mass shooting.

MANILA, Philippines — A staff of the provincial capitol who was shot during the brazen killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo has died, pushing the death toll of the incident to 10.

A post from the Facebook page of Degamo on Sunday said Fredilino Cafe Jr., known as “Putok,” succumbed to his death, more than two months since the incident.

Cafe was from the provincial engineering office of Umanod, Santa Catalina in Negros Oriental.

“His death marks the tenth victim of the Negros Oriental massacre that occurred two months and three days ago in the residence of Governor Degamo,” the post read.

Provincial governor Degamo was distributing aid in his home when men armed with high-powered firearms fired upon him, killing others and injuring more than a dozen.

The post said Fredilino had been in and out of the hospital since March 4.

Complaints of multiple murder and frustrated murder complaints have been filed against suspects in the case, which include Army reservists. The respondents are in government custody.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has identified Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) as the mastermind behind the killing, although complaints have yet to be filed against the lawmaker.

Teves, who has refused to come back to Manila, denied the accusations.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. early in April ordered the creation of an inter-agency task force on Negros Island following the killing of Degamo.