Timor Leste rejects Teves' request for asylum â€” DFA

Timor Leste rejects Teves' request for asylum — DFA

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
May 9, 2023 | 10:24pm
This photo shows Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental, 3rd District).
MANILA, Philippines — The government of Timor-Leste has rejected the request of suspended lawmaker Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) for asylum, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

“Today, the Ministry of Interior of Timor-Leste confirmed that Representative Teves’ application for political asylum has been denied,” the DFA said in a statement late Tuesday night.

It added that the Timor-Leste government has given Teves, who is currently in Dili, five days to leave the country. During this period, the lawmaker may also file an appeal.

The Department of Justice earlier on Tuesday disclosed that Teves has sought for a protection visa from the Timor Leste government, with an intent of asylum in its capital city Dili.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the DFA relayed information on Teves’ request in a letter to their department.

But the justice chief has written back to Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo that they are already starting the process to designate Teves as a terrorist, with a request to relay this information to the ambassador to Timor Leste.

In a separate interview with reporters, Remulla had said that Teves entered Timor Leste a week ago to try and seek special asylum status.

Remulla has named Teves as the alleged mastermind in the brazen assassination of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, where nine others were also killed and a dozen more were injured.

Teves, who was out of the country at the time of the crime, denied the allegation, but has refused to come home to face the allegations against him, citing fear for his life and safety.

While complaints directly naming Teves as respondent in the killing of Degamo have yet to be filed, the embattled lawmaker is facing separate illegal possession of firearms and of explosives complaints, and a separate murder rap over 2019 killings.

On top of these, the DOJ has also announced that it has started its process of designating him as a terrorist. The Anti-Terrorism Council’ Technical Working Group for this move convened for a meeting on May 4, Remulla added.

ARNOLFO TEVES

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

ROEL DEGAMO
