^

Headlines

Positivity rate in Metro Manila in past week: One in every four tested had COVID

Philstar.com
May 15, 2023 | 12:52pm
Positivity rate in Metro Manila in past week: One in every four tested had COVID
Individuals wear face masks along the streets of Manila on May 9, 2023.
STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 positivity rate—or the percentage of people testing positive for the virus among those tested—in Metro Manila continues to increase, as monitoring by OCTA Research showed that it reached 25.4% on May 13.

OCTA fellow David Guido said Sunday night that the seven-day positivity rate in the National Capital Region rose slightly to 25.4% from 22.7%. 

“High positivity rates seen in Bataan, Batangas, Benguet, Bulacan, Camarines Sur, Cavite, Isabela, Laguna, Oriental Mindoro, Pampanga, Quezon [and] Rizal,” he added.

Based on their monitoring, Rizal had the highest positivity rate in Luzon at 44.4%, from 38.8% on May 6. This was followed by Quezon province at 42.7% and 36.9% in Cavite.

Oriental Mindoro saw its positivity rate jump to 29.5%, from 10.5% as of May 6, the data also showed.

Meanwhile, in Visayas and Mindanao provinces, the seven-day positivity rate in Aklan province hit 56.9%, from 41.7% in the week of May 6.

The World Health Organization recommends the proportion of COVID-19 tests coming back positive should remain below 5% to ensure the spread of the virus is under control.

The DOH has earlier stressed that the positivity rate should not be used as a sole indicator to evaluate the country’s COVID-19 situation as it can be affected by the number of people who get tested for the virus.

Last week, Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said that even though there was a noted increase in COVID-19 cases, “this does not translate to an increase in hospital admissions; severe and critical cases remain low and many of the cases are mild.”

The DOH also reminded the Filipino public that the threat of COVID-19 remains, following the move of the World Health Organization to end the global emergency status for the coronavirus crisis. — with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19

METRO MANILA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Heat index hits &lsquo;dangerous&rsquo; level in 14 areas &ndash; Pagasa

Heat index hits ‘dangerous’ level in 14 areas – Pagasa

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
At least 14 areas experienced “danger” heat index on Saturday, ranging from 42 to 46 degrees Celsius, according...
Headlines
fbtw
P2,000 fertilizer eyed by DA overpriced?

P2,000 fertilizer eyed by DA overpriced?

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has come under fire after a farmers’ group revealed that the biofertilizer being pushed...
Headlines
fbtw
Melanie&rsquo;s daughter Michelle is Miss Universe Philippines 2023

Melanie’s daughter Michelle is Miss Universe Philippines 2023

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
Michelle Dee of Makati City was named Miss Universe Philippines 2023 during the pageant held last Saturday night at the SM...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 positivity rate hits 23.6 percent nationwide

COVID-19 positivity rate hits 23.6 percent nationwide

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
The nationwide COVID-19 positivity rate is at 23.6 percent, OCTA Research said.
Headlines
fbtw
PCG marks West Philippine Sea territory with navigational buoys

PCG marks West Philippine Sea territory with navigational buoys

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
Marking what’s part of the country, the Philippine Coast Guard recently installed five navigational buoys in critical...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Police rescue 17 Malaysians from poor working conditions at Kawit, Cavite firm

Police rescue 17 Malaysians from poor working conditions at Kawit, Cavite firm

4 minutes ago
"We will continue to work closely with our foreign counterparts to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone within our...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate panel to scrutinize NGCP performance

Senate panel to scrutinize NGCP performance

1 hour ago
The Senate public services panel is open to heeding the call of some senators to review the congressional franchise of the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Onions should be no more than P140 a kilo&rsquo;

‘Onions should be no more than P140 a kilo’

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Farmers’ group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura said the retail price of onions is overpriced at P200 per kilo, as...
Headlines
fbtw
GCash working with NPC, BSP after phishing try

GCash working with NPC, BSP after phishing try

15 hours ago
Mobile payments service GCash has been constantly coordinating with authorities and regulatory bodies, like the Bangko Sentral...
Headlines
fbtw
More people globally being affected by disasters

More people globally being affected by disasters

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
Globally, the number of people affected by disasters since 2015 increased by 80 percent despite the adoption of a United Nations-backed...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with