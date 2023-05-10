^

Headlines

DOTr expects 80-90% 'jeepney consolidation' by December 2023 deadline

James Relativo - The Philippine Star
May 10, 2023 | 4:17pm
DOTr expects 80-90% 'jeepney consolidation' by December 2023 deadline
Individuals ride a traditional jeepney. Groups representing jeepneys and UV Express drivers and operators will hold a weeklong strike in Metro Manila starting March 6 to underscore their opposition to the government's transport modernization program.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The govertnment has lowered its target of consolidating jeepney drivers and operators into cooperatives and corporations by the end of 2023—a policy being pushed alongside the much-contested phaseout of the "hari ng kalsada."

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board earlier moved the deadline of jeepney consolidation to December 31 of this year after drivers and operators staged a multi-day transport strike against the then-scheduled phaseout of June 30.

"The original plan was to have the consolidation 100% by 2021. It was deferred to March of 2023. And then we made another deferment up to June 30. But because of clamor from the drivers and operators, we extended it to December 31," said Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista in a press conference Wednesday.

"As of now, 60%... is already consolidated. And we're hoping that with the deadline of December 31, we'll have maybe 80 to 90% consolidation."

LTFRB chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III earlier clarified that the December 31 deadline is for the consolidation and not for the phaseout of traditional jeepney units. The phaseout, he said, would be the last stage of the PUV Modernization Program which would happen at a latter time.

Operators are expected to surrender their individual franchises for consolidation into a Fleet Management System under the contriiversial PUV Modernization Program. Here, cooperatives are required to purchase 15 minibuses per route.

Expensive modern 'e-jeeps'

Transport groups like PISTON and Manibela continue to oppose the forced consolidation and phaseout of traditional jeepneys, saying that modern minibuses are too expensive for operators and drivers =—some of which are priced at P2.8 million per unit, that they said will bury them in debt.

The groups however do not oppose PUV modernization per se, but are opting for a "more humane approach" such as rehabilitating vehicles and not phasing out traditional jeeps which are compliant with regulations regardless of the vehicles' age.

They earlier ended their strike after the government reportedly agreed to "review" its modernization program, this while challenging President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to issue an executive order scrapping the Department of Transportation's Department Order No. 2017-011, which defines the rules and requirements of the PUV modernization program, alongside and LTFRB Memorandum Circular 2023-013.

'Benefits of consolidation'

Bautista continued to urge transport groups to consolidate into cooperatives and corporations while highlighting the "benefits" being enjoyed by operators and drivers who already complied.

"Those who consolidated, they were able to experience the benefit of consolidation. Because if you consolidate, you don't compete with the other members of the cooperative," said Bautista.

"And then there's right dispatching, there's right maintenance of the vehicles, there is right operations. The drivers are trained well. The drivers are paid at least minimum wage, they're getting the benefits of SSS and Medicare. And that is one of the many reasons why the government is pushing for this modernization."

The current minimum wage in the National Capital Region stands at P533 to P570, the highest in the Philippines. Many traditional jeepneys operate using the "boundary" system to this day wherein drivers must ensure operators of  fee called the boundary. Whatever the driver earns in excess of that would be his/her income for the day.

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

JEEPNEY PHASEOUT

PISTON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
DOH says COVID-19 pandemic not yet over after global health emergency lifting

DOH says COVID-19 pandemic not yet over after global health emergency lifting

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
“Even though the WHO has already lifted the PHEIC status, they didn’t say the pandemic is already over,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Dela Rosa warns retired soldiers, cops may &lsquo;rage&rsquo; if pension program overhauled

Dela Rosa warns retired soldiers, cops may ‘rage’ if pension program overhauled

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
“They will rage. They will be very angry,” Sen. Ronald dela Rosa said in Filipino during a media interview at...
Headlines
fbtw
House probe sought into reselling of DepEd laptops for teachers

House probe sought into reselling of DepEd laptops for teachers

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
House Resolution 950, filed on Tuesday, calls on the House good government and public accounts committee to conduct a probe...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Timor Leste rejects Teves' request for asylum &mdash; DFA

Timor Leste rejects Teves' request for asylum — DFA

By Kristine Joy Patag | 18 hours ago
The government of Timor-Leste has rejected the request of suspended lawmaker Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) for...
Headlines
fbtw
Taiwan tension an 'unavoidable' topic at ASEAN meet &mdash; Marcos
play

Taiwan tension an 'unavoidable' topic at ASEAN meet — Marcos

7 hours ago
Marcos said that discussion on the matter is “inevitable” because ASEAN member-states are concerned about it...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Groups urge gov&rsquo;t to revoke pending, ongoing reclamation projects

Groups urge gov’t to revoke pending, ongoing reclamation projects

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 minutes ago
There should be a moratorium on the construction of ongoing and pending reclamation projects in the archipelago to prevent...
Headlines
fbtw
House called to probe GCash fiasco, demand full explanation from execs

House called to probe GCash fiasco, demand full explanation from execs

By Cristina Chi | 43 minutes ago
A lawmaker has filed a resolution urging the House of Representatives to investigate the apparent cyber theft attempt on users...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr expects 80-90% 'jeepney consolidation' by December 2023 deadline

DOTr expects 80-90% 'jeepney consolidation' by December 2023 deadline

By James Relativo | 1 hour ago
The government has lowered its target of consolidating jeepney drivers and operators into cooperatives and corporations by...
Headlines
fbtw
Kin, rights groups call on gov&rsquo;t to surface missing IP rights activists

Kin, rights groups call on gov’t to surface missing IP rights activists

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Families of missing activists Gene Roz Jamil “Bazoo” De Jesus and Dexter Capuyan have called on authorities to...
Headlines
fbtw
New House bill gives former&nbsp;low-level crimes convicts a fresh start

New House bill gives former low-level crimes convicts a fresh start

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
In a bid to give persons convicted of minor offenses the chance for a fresh start, a new bill has been filed at the House...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with