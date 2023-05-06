^

Headlines

1-year Philippine residency eyed for new health workers

Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
May 6, 2023 | 9:45am
1-year Philippine residency eyed for new health workers
A health worker administers the COVID-19 vaccine to an individual at Health Center in San Jose del Monte Bulacan on May 5, 2021.
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan

MANILA, Philippines — Newly inducted members of the health workforce may have to work in the country for at least a year before they can be allowed to leave for employment abroad, Department of Health (DOH) officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said at a recent press briefing.

Vergeire said this “return service agreement” or RSA, which will be applied to doctors, nurses and others in the medical field, is part of the discussions in the health sector.

“Under this agreement, one’s responsibility to the country is being used as basis, and the DOH agrees to that,” Vergeire said. “There are ongoing talks right now as to strategies that we would like to discuss in detail with our higher educational institutions concerning this RSA.”

She, however, said a mechanism for this must first be developed “since our health care workers also have the right to seek greener pastures and plan their career path.”

“We agree with this RSA but there is a need to carefully discuss the guidelines and how will this be implemented so our students will not be put in a disadvantaged situation once they graduate,” Vergeire said.

Around 20,000 positions at the DOH remain unfilled, Vergeire also said.

When the House committee on appropriations, chaired by Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co, looked into the budgetary performance of the agency with DOH officials, the health OIC reported that the agency currently has around 20,000 vacant positions but filling them is a challenge.

She cited uncompetitive salaries and insufficiency of certain health professionals such as speech therapists.

Meanwhile, the Alliance of Health Workers (AHW) said this one-year mandatory service is anti-health worker.

Robert Mendoza, AHW president, said, “Authorities should first look into the root causes why there is migration of health workers.”

He pointed out that issues concerning salary, delayed benefits, contractualization and poor working conditions are some of the reasons why health workers in the country go abroad. — Rhodina Villanueva

DOH

NURSE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Marcos: &lsquo;There were abuses&rsquo; in Duterte's &lsquo;drug war&rsquo;

Marcos: ‘There were abuses’ in Duterte's ‘drug war’

By Xave Gregorio | 18 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. acknowledged that “abuses” did happen during the course of the “war on drugs”...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: No US request for Philippine troops to aid if war breaks out in Taiwan

Marcos: No US request for Philippine troops to aid if war breaks out in Taiwan

By Xave Gregorio | 18 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. denied Thursday in Washington that the US has asked for Philippine troops to help if a war...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to meet with UK PM Sunak on sidelines of Charles III's coronation

Marcos to meet with UK PM Sunak on sidelines of Charles III's coronation

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 23 hours ago
Marcos said he will meet with Sunak to talk about the partnership between the Philippines and the UK, possible trade agreements,...
Headlines
fbtw
HRW raises alarm over red-tagging of journalists in SMNI show

HRW raises alarm over red-tagging of journalists in SMNI show

19 hours ago
Human Rights Watch aired “deep concern” on Friday over the red-tagging of several journalists on an episode of...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
UN chief says 'we failed' to stop Sudan war as clashes break truce

UN chief says 'we failed' to stop Sudan war as clashes break truce

2 days ago
Deadly urban combat broke out on April 15 between Sudan's de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who commands the regular...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No disengagement with China &ndash; President Marcos

No disengagement with China – President Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Disengagement with China is not an option despite the Asian giant’s constantly stirring tension in the South China Sea,...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 no longer a global health emergency &mdash; WHO

COVID-19 no longer a global health emergency — WHO

By Christophe Vogt | 1 hour ago
The COVID-19 pandemic, which killed millions of people and wreaked economic and social havoc, no longer constitutes a global...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos accepts 2 PNP generals&rsquo; courtesy resignations

President Marcos accepts 2 PNP generals’ courtesy resignations

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Marcos has accepted the resignation of two police generals as he acknowledged that some government personnel committed...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Vague EDCA provisions require sub-IRR&rsquo;

‘Vague EDCA provisions require sub-IRR’

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
“I am sure, in the future, in the very near future, there would be a conflict in interpretation. And that is where Satan...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines exploring military cooperation with UK

Philippines exploring military cooperation with UK

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Marcos is expected to meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the coronation of King Charles...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with