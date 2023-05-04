^

Headlines

Comelec clears allegations of ‘fake voter’ registrants in Makati

Philstar.com
May 4, 2023 | 5:30pm
Comelec clears allegations of â€˜fake voterâ€™ registrants in Makati
“We reset the filing of COCs for BSKE from July 3-7 to Aug. 28 to Sept. 2,” Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia told reporters in a Viber message yesterday.
Miguel de Guzman, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections on Thursday responded to allegations of having “fake voters” register in barangay Carmona in Makati City, saying all new registrants went through the proper process.

In a statement on Thursday, the poll body said all of the over 3,000 new voter registrants appeared before Anthonette Aceret, election officer of the city’s first district. All the applicants showed their proof of identification. 

Aceret said only 11 registrants from Barangay Carmona withdrew their applications and other affidavits of withdrawal were filed in the barangay level, not through Comelec’s Office of the Election Officer in the district.

Comelec added that it has disapproved 963 applications and eight SK voter applications out of the 4,147. Some of those whose registrations were not approved included those who admitted they are not residents of Carmona. 

“Other than these, the ERB (Election Registration Board) found that the applications for voter registration in Barangay Carmona were filed by its genuine and actual residents and constituents,” the poll body said, adding that all applicants are required to go through the automated fingerprint identification system to avoid double registrants.

In a May 3 opinion story, The Philippine STAR newspaper columnist Jarius Bondoc wrote that “3,697 fake voters” registered as new voters during the registration period ahead of the October 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, with some 497 of the new registrants reportedly executed their affidavits to withdraw their applications.

They supposedly received P1,000 each just to register, but the poll body said it has not yet received any evidence of such allegations.

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 police generals, 2 colonels recommended for drug raps

2 police generals, 2 colonels recommended for drug raps

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Four ranking police officials have been recommended to be removed from the Philippine National Police due to alleged involvement...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 150 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan to arrive on May 4

Over 150 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan to arrive on May 4

2 days ago
The two flights will travel to Manila from Jeddah and Riyadh. The DMW said Overseas Workers Welfare Administrator Arnell Ignacio...
Headlines
fbtw
UP Baguio, Cebu suspend face-to-face classes due to COVID-19

UP Baguio, Cebu suspend face-to-face classes due to COVID-19

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The University of the Philippines campuses in Baguio City and Cebu suspended face-to-face classes this week due to a spike...
Headlines
fbtw
Government printer to produce driver&rsquo;s license cards

Government printer to produce driver’s license cards

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
To speed up the release of plastic driver’s license cards while at the same time cutting cost, the Department of Transportation...
Headlines
fbtw
Visitation at Bilibid, CIW suspended anew amid COVID-19 threat

Visitation at Bilibid, CIW suspended anew amid COVID-19 threat

By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
The Bureau of Corrections has suspended visitation at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City and the Correctional Institution...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec clears allegations of &lsquo;fake voter&rsquo; registrants in Makati

Comelec clears allegations of ‘fake voter’ registrants in Makati

1 hour ago
In a statement on Thursday, the poll body said all of the over 3,000 new voter registrants appeared before Anthonette Aceret,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines improves in press freedom index but still a 'difficult' country for journalists

Philippines improves in press freedom index but still a 'difficult' country for journalists

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The country ranked 132nd out of 180 countries, according to an annual report that was published on World Press Freedom D...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR lauds DepEd move to add red-tagging, EJK as rights violations in draft curriculum

CHR lauds DepEd move to add red-tagging, EJK as rights violations in draft curriculum

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights has expressed its support for the Department of Education’s move to add lessons on human...
Headlines
fbtw
72% of registered SIM card owners found process easy &mdash; SWS

72% of registered SIM card owners found process easy — SWS

8 hours ago
The survey, which was conducted on March 26 to 29 but was only released Wednesday evening, found that 56% of adult SIM card...
Headlines
fbtw
UN chief says 'we failed' to stop Sudan war as clashes break truce

UN chief says 'we failed' to stop Sudan war as clashes break truce

9 hours ago
Deadly urban combat broke out on April 15 between Sudan's de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who commands the regular...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with