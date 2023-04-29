^

Headlines

Balikatan further reinforced strong US-Philippine alliance – envoy

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
April 29, 2023 | 10:30am
Balikatan further reinforced strong US-Philippine alliance â envoy
Philippine Army Maj. Marvin Lacudine and US Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William Jurney roll up the Balikatan 2023 flag during the closing ceremony for the joint military exercises at Camp Aguinaldo yesterday.
Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The success of the just concluded Balikatan exercise was “a testament to the strength of the US-Philippine alliance,” US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson said yesterday.

“Balikatan is an incredible accomplishment,” she said in her remarks during the ceremony at Camp Aguinaldo marking the conclusion of the 38th iteration of the Philippine-US joint military exercise.

Carlson called the joint drill “a milestone,” considering the number of personnel involved – 17,600 Filipino, American and Australian military forces – assembled for an endeavor aimed at “increasing our capability to work together on land, at sea and in the air.”

She noted that in the past years there have been more threats to the Southeast Asian region than there were in decades. The threats include China’s growing aggressiveness in the South China Sea.

“These include challenges to the rules-based international order via provocations in the South China Sea, as well as global issues like climate change, environmental degradation and water scarcity,” she said.

“The Philippines is our oldest treaty ally in East Asia and largest recipient of security assistance in East Asia, and the US-Philippine alliance plays an irreplaceable role in addressing these threats,” Carlson stressed.

She said that based on geography, demographics and the economy, “you can see that what happens in the Philippines is critical to what happens in the Indo-Pacific and the world.”

Carlson emphasized that the shared resolve of the Philippines and the US to address threats together as embodied in the Mutual Defense Treaty is just one pillar in the US-Philippine relationship.

“We are also partners, working together to address challenges like job creation, technological innovation and environmental sustainability. The economic ties between the United States and the Philippines have created hundreds of thousands of high-quality jobs for Filipinos,” she said.

“The United States is the Philippines’ largest export market. American investments have also helped grow important sectors of the economy across Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao,” she added.

ALLIANCE

BALIKATAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PCG: Over 100 Chinese vessels spotted in West Philippine Sea

PCG: Over 100 Chinese vessels spotted in West Philippine Sea

By Evelyn Macairan | 4 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard has spotted a swarm of more than 100 Chinese vessels, including a warship and coast guard ships,...
Headlines
fbtw
US, ERC, DOE work to&nbsp;bring down power rates

US, ERC, DOE work to bring down power rates

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
The United States Agency for International Development Energy Regulatory Commission and Department of Energy are working together...
Headlines
fbtw

For 10th year, Philippines not in IPR watch list

By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
For the 10th consecutive year, the Philippines has continued to keep itself out of the United States government’s list of countries saddled with intellectual property rights enforcement problems.
Headlines
fbtw
From US, Marcoses to attend Charles III&rsquo;s coronation

From US, Marcoses to attend Charles III’s coronation

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
President Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos will fly from the United States to the United Kingdom to attend King Charles...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

How Pinoy Swiftie lobbied for PH stop of Taylor Swift’s eras tour

By Januar Junior Aguja | 1 day ago
Last March 20, I was scrolling through my Facebook feed when I noticed a post from someone named “Arnold Uy” on the group page “Kulto ni TAYLOR SWIFT.”
Headlines
fbtw

Winners at the 11th Cebu International Film Festival

By Januar Junior Aguja | 3 days ago
The Cebu International Film Festival returned to in-venue ceremonies Monday, April 24, at Cinema 1 of Ayala Malls Central Bloc, albeit in a more low-key affair that saw key members of the organization and jury, participating...
Headlines
fbtw

‘Voltes V: Legacy’ shows off big guns in cinema release

By Januar Junior Aguja | 4 days ago
Three years have passed since the announcement and we finally get to see the Kapuso network’s take on the classic anime by showing it first on the big screen where the first three weeks have been compressed...
Headlines
fbtw
Finding the next GMA Sparkle act from Cebu

Finding the next GMA Sparkle act from Cebu

By Januar Junior Aguja | 6 days ago
Cebu seems to be a hotspot for talent agencies to discover new talent, not only because it’s one of the major cities...
Headlines
fbtw

Movie Review

By Januar Junior Aguja | 7 days ago
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’: Faithful homage to Mario and Nintendo’s legacy
Headlines
fbtw
Cebuana actresses take the spotlight in &lsquo;Steel Magnolias&rsquo;

Cebuana actresses take the spotlight in ‘Steel Magnolias’

By Januar Junior Aguja | 10 days ago
When I watched the Cebuano production of “Steel Magnolias” last Sunday, April 16, at the at the CENEWOF Theater...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with