DFA: Chinese ships blocking patrol in West Philippine Sea inconsistent with freedom of navigation

Philstar.com
April 28, 2023 | 4:46pm
This photo taken on April 23, 2023 shows the Philippine coast guard vessel BRP Malapascua (R) maneuvering as a Chinese coast guard ship cuts its path to Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea. AFP was one of several media outlets invited to join two Philippine Coast Guard boats on a 1,670-kilometer patrol of the South China Sea, visiting a dozen islands and reefs. Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including the Spratly Islands, ignoring an international ruling that the assertion has no legal basis.
Ted ALJIBE / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs called Thursday the Chinese Coast Guard's maneuverings last week against the Philippine Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea "totally inconsistent" with freedom of navigation.

"I would like to emphasize that the Philippines has the legal right to carry out routine maritime patrols in our territorial waters and (exclusive economic zone,)" DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza said in a statement.

Daza added: "The China Coast Guard’s interference with this routine patrol mission was totally inconsistent with freedom of navigation, and a number of documented incidents also involved highly dangerous maneuvers that were contrary to standard navigational practices."

The most significant of these incidents was the near-collision last April 23 between vessels after CCG vessel No. 5201 came within 50 yards of BRP Malapascua.

The DFA said similar maneuvers were documented on April 19, involving CCG 5201 and 4202, and BRP Malapascua while the latter was heading to Ayungin Shoal.

The DFA reiterated its call for China to respect the Philippines' rights over the West Philippine Sea — the portion of the South China Sea inside the Philippine exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

It also appealed to Beijing to refrain from actions that may cause an untoward incident.

Beijing blames Philippine Coast Guard

Meanwhile China's foreign ministry blamed the incident on the Philippines, saying it was deliberate.

Asked about the incident on Friday at a regular press briefing, the Chinese foreign ministry said the Philippine boats had "intruded" without China's permission. 

"The Chinese coast guard vessel safeguarded China's territorial sovereignty and maritime order, in accordance with the law, while taking timely measures to avoid the dangerous approach of Philippine vessels and to avoid a collision," said spokeswoman Mao Ning. 

"It was a premeditated and provocative action for the Philippine vessel to barge into the waters of Ren'ai Jiao with journalists on board, the aim was to deliberately find fault and take the opportunity to hype up the incident," she added. 

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including the Spratly Islands, ignoring an international ruling that the assertion has no legal basis.

The Philippine Coast Guard on Friday morning that a report of the incident and of sightings of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea has been sent to a national task force chaired by National Security Adviser Eduardo Año. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Kaycee Valmonte and Agence France-Presse

