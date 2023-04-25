^

OFWs in Sudan told to inform embassy if leaving on their own

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
April 25, 2023 | 3:05pm
FILE PHOTO: This handout satellite image courtesy of Maxar Technologies taken on April 16, 2023 shows two Il-76 transport aircraft on fire and several additional planes have been damaged at the Khartoum International Airport. Violence erupted early on April 15 after weeks of deepening tensions between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commander of the heavily-armed paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with each accusing the other of starting the fight.
Agence France-Presse / Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies

MANILA, Philippines — Following clashes in Sudan, the Philippines has issued additional instructions for those who are making their own travel arrangements out of the country.

In a public advisory, the embassy in Egypt asked Filipinos to inform the post if they have made their own evacuation plans or are travelling with their employers to the Sudan-Egypt border.

This is so the embassy can help with their entry. 

Philippine passport holders need a visa to enter Egypt. 

“Find out whether the final destination of your bus is Wadi Halfa or Aswan. It is always better if your transportation will take you all the way to Aswan,” the embassy said. 

Those who encounter issues at the border are told to reach out to the embassy either through +20 122 743 6472 via mobile or WhatsApp. The embassy may also be contacted through PHinEgypt on Facebook.

Filipinos are also reminded to send clear copies of their passports and residence visas to the embassy, while those travelling to Port Sudan are also instructed to notify the post. 

Manila's own evacuation plans

The Philippines hoisted an Alert Level 2 over Sudan since 2019.

This means that Manila is restricting travel to Sudan and employers seeking to hire Filipinos are required to come up with contingency plans should dangerous or emergency situations, such as clashes, happen. 

Manila has its own evacuation plan for Filipinos in Sudan, which both the embassy in Egypt and the consulate in Khartoum are overseeing.

The first batch of 50 Filipinos was evacuated at 8 p.m. on Monday, Philippine time, travelling from Khartoum to Aswan in Egypt before heading to Cairo. 

The Department of Foreign Affairs previously said that 186 Filipinos have requested for repatriation. 

“Those waiting for government-coordinated transportation to evacuate Khartoum should await the Embassy’s advice on the availability of transportation options,” the embassy said in its advisory, adding that a notice will be sent either through the embassy or the consulate. 

On Sunday, the embassy said it already began distributing monetary assistance to Filipino senior citizens and families with children.

Ceasefire

A US-brokered 72-hour ceasefire between Sudan's warring generals officially came into effect Tuesday after 10 days of urban combat killed hundreds, wounded thousands and sparked a mass exodus of foreigners.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to the ceasefire "following intense negotiations", Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement shortly before the truce took effect at midnight (2200 GMT Monday).

Previous bids to pause the conflict failed to take hold, but both sides confirmed they had agreed to the three-day halt. 

"This ceasefire aims to establish humanitarian corridors, allowing citizens and residents to access essential resources, healthcare, and safe zones, while also evacuating diplomatic missions," the RSF paramilitary tweeted.

In a statement on Facebook, the SAF said it would also abide by the ceasefire on condition its rivals did so.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned earlier that Sudan was on "the edge of the abyss" and that the violence "could engulf the whole region and beyond.”

UN agencies say at least 427 were killed and over 3,700 were left wounded. Meanwhile, over than 4,000 have fled Sudan in foreign-organised evacuations that began on Saturday. – with a report from Agence France-Presse

