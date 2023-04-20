^

Headlines

CPP confirms deaths of top leaders Tiamzons, claims they were tortured and killed

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
April 20, 2023 | 11:01am
CPP confirms deaths of top leaders Tiamzons, claims they were tortured and killed
This undated file photo shows Benito and Wilma Tiamzon being brought to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group at the Philippine National Police headquarters in Camp Crame.
The STAR / Boy Santos, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Communist Party of the Philippines confirmed Thursday the deaths of their top leaders Benito Tiamzon and Wilma Austria-Tiamzon, whom they claimed were tortured and killed by government troops last August 21.

The CPP said in a statement it took months of investigation for them to confirm the deaths of Benito or "Ka Laan", chairperson of their central committee, and Wilma or "Ka Bagong-tao", their secretary-general, who had long been speculated to have died in a boat explosion off Samar’s coast during an operation by the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

But the CPP countered this, saying the unarmed Tiamzons and eight other rebels were flagged down when they were travelling to Catbalogan City, held captive, tortured and killed. Their bodies were then supposedly dumped on a motorboat with explosives which was then detonated, the CPP claimed.

"According to the information gathered by the Central Committee, the Tiamzons suffered severe beating in the hands of their captors. Internal reports cited witnesses who saw how the faces and bodies of the victims were smashed, apparently beaten with hard objects," the CPP said.

"The claimed mid-sea firefight and explosion were all a drama hatched by the AFP and its US military advisers, to hide all evidence of the ignominy of their fascist crime."

Along with the Tiamzons, CPP subregional secretary in Eastern Visayas Joel Arceo or "Ka Divino", and members of the guerrilla force of the central headquarters Ka Yen, Ka Jaja, Ka Matt, Ka Ash, Ka Delfin, Ka Lupe, Ka Butig were killed.

"The Party demands justice for the August 21 massacre of the Tiamzons et al. Their capture, torture and killing were directed by the top officers of the AFP," the CPP said as it called for the alleged perpetrators’ indictment in all relevant courts.

The CPP’s Central Committee and the National Operational Command of its armed wing, the New People’s Army, directed rebels to silently perform a 21-gun salute to pay respects to the Tiamzons.

Arrested in 2014

The couple was arrested in 2014, but was freed over two years after for them to participate in peace talks with the Philippine government under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte who in his early days in Malacañang cultivated warm ties with rebels.

Their relationship soured over allegations of ceasefire violations from both camps, prompting Duterte to terminate negotiations with the CPP, NPA and their political unit, the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.

Following this, the Tiamzons were convicted in 2020 for the kidnapping and serious illegal detention of military officers in 1988. A manhunt was subsequently ordered for their capture.

The CPP’s confirmation of the deaths of the Tiamzons came four months after the passing of its founding chairperson, Jose Maria Sison, which the Armed Forces of the Philippines said was an opening for the government to reach out to local rebel units to encourage them to surrender.

"What is evident right now is there is a breakdown of communication from the national leadership down to the subordinate organs of the CPP, at least giving them the opportunity to surrender because there is no longer that strong restraint on the part of the CPP to hold them," AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar told ABS-CBN News Channel in December.

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES

BENITO TIAMZON

COMMUNIST PARTY OF THE PHILIPPINES

WILMA TIAMZON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Villar video berating guards on road barriers goes viral

Villar video berating guards on road barriers goes viral

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar created a buzz online after a video showing her berating a private security guard and his boss for putting...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves still operating e-sabong?

Teves still operating e-sabong?

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Despite Malacañang’s directive to stop e-sabong nationwide, suspended Negros 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves...
Headlines
fbtw
Hontiveros: Hundreds of foreigners duped into working in Manila 'scam hubs'
play

Hontiveros: Hundreds of foreigners duped into working in Manila 'scam hubs'

By Kristine Joy Patag | 23 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday claimed that the Philippines, which has long been working to eliminate human trafficking,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos on China envoy&rsquo;s warning: Lost in translation?

Marcos on China envoy’s warning: Lost in translation?

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
President Marcos wants clarification from Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian over his remarks on Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO drops periodic medical exam for driver&rsquo;s license

LTO drops periodic medical exam for driver’s license

By Bella Cariaso | 3 days ago
Holders of driver’s license with five-year or 10-year validity will no longer need to undergo the prescribed periodic...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sugar production seen falling due to El Ni&ntilde;o

Sugar production seen falling due to El Niño

By Danessa Rivera | 12 hours ago
Sugar production may fall by as much as 15 percent in the next cropping season due to the impact of El Niño this ...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos sees no rice crisis

Marcos sees no rice crisis

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos is not expecting a rice crisis to hit the country during the lean months, but he remains open to importation...
Headlines
fbtw
OCTA: Marcos, Sara retain high performance, trust ratings

OCTA: Marcos, Sara retain high performance, trust ratings

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte continued to enjoy high performance and trust ratings in the latest survey...
Headlines
fbtw
EDCA sites to be used for OFW evacuation &ndash; officials

EDCA sites to be used for OFW evacuation – officials

By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
The Philippine government is eyeing the use of sites allowed for use by US forces under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Illegal to sell NFA rice buffer at Kadiwa&rsquo;

‘Illegal to sell NFA rice buffer at Kadiwa’

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Agriculture experts said the decision of the government to sell rice at P25 per kilo at Kadiwa stores is illegal as it violates...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with