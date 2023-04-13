'Amang' leaves P12.34-M damage to agriculture

Satellite image captured on April 13, 2023, 3:56 p.m. shows Tropical Depression Amang, which has since weakened to a low pressure area, over the Philippine landmass.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression "Amang," which has since weakened into a remnant low, caused damage and losses to agriculture amounting to P12.3 million, the Department of Agriculture said Thursday.

The figure represents damage and losses reported in rice, high value crops and livestock affecting 1,324 farmers covering an area of 1,096.6 hectares of agricultural land in Camarines Sur and Sorsogon.

Rice accounted for bulk of the damage and losses at P8.07 million with a volume loss of 436 metric tons, followed by assorted lowland vegetables at P4.15 million with a volume loss of 228 metric tons, and dairy cattle valued at P126,000.

The DA said a quick response fund of an unspecified amount will be allotted for the rehabilitation of affected areas.

It added that affected farmers and fishers may also tap the Survival and Recovery Loan Program from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council to borrow up to P25,000 which they can pay in three years at zero interest.

The DA is also making available rice, corn and assorted vegetable seeds, drugs and biologics for livestock and poultry, and fish fingerlings.

Amang weakened into a low pressure area earlier Thursday and is expected to dissipate in the next 24 hours, according to state weather service PAGASA.