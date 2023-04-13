^

'Amang' weakens into LPA, but rain to persist

Philstar.com
April 13, 2023 | 11:22am
'Amang' weakens into LPA, but rain to persist
Track and intensity forecast of the low pressure area formerly known as Tropical Depression Amang
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Amang weakened into a low pressure area on Thursday morning, but it will continue to dump rain over Rizal and Quezon province, the state weather bureau said.

The LPA was last spotted over the coastal waters of Polillo in Quezon province, PAGASA said in an advisory.

But it will still bring heavy rain to most areas of Central Luzon, Metro Manila and Calabarzon. PAGASA warned that flooding and landslides are possible under these conditions, especially in areas that are susceptible to these hazards and in places with significant antecedent rainfall.

The LPA is forecast to track generally northwest or west northwest toward Polillo Islands and northern mainland Quezon. It is expected to dissipate in the next 24 hours. 

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the weather disturbance formerly known as Amang affected 280 families in Bicol region. Food packs were provided to affected residents in the region.

An average of 20 cyclones enter or develop within the Philippine Area of Responsibility every year.

Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful and destructive as the world becomes warmer because of climate change. The Philippines is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to the effects of the climate crisis. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

Philstar
