More EDCA sites won’t threaten national sovereignty — DND

Philstar.com
April 8, 2023 | 10:04am
More EDCA sites won't threaten national sovereignty — DND
This photo taken on March 31, 2023 shows Brigadier General Francis Coronel (R), of Philippine army artillery regiment, shaking hands with US army soldiers after a live fire exercise during the joint exercise between the Philippines and the US at Fort Magsaysay in the Philippines' Nueva Ecija province.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of National Defense has maintained that its addition of four military bases under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement will not compromise the Philippines’ sovereignty.

Defending itself against allegations that the new shared military bases with Washington will allow US troops free access to local resources, the DND said that “access to and use of EDCA-agreed locations by US personnel” is by invitation and “by no means ‘unhampered’ or ‘unimpeded.’”

In a statement on Friday night, the DND stressed that EDCA itself has been deemed constitutional by the Supreme Court and does not violate the country’s national sovereignty.

The  EDCA sites are also not “permanent basing facilities for the US, but will be jointly operated by the two sides, and their use by our treaty ally is subject to our permission and mutual agreement,” the DND said.

The DND also said that the EDCA sites “primarily consist of storage facilities” that will only be used during exercises and emergencies. It added that the US is funding the construction and development of the new shared military bases, which would generate jobs for locals.

Defense officials issued the statement after Assistant Minority Leader Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women’s Party) warned that Filipino taxpayers will unjustly shoulder the costs of operating four more EDCA sites, which she said will be used by Washington solely for its own advantage against Beijing.  

Brosas added that US military personnel will use the EDCA sites to pawn off its old battle equipment to Filipino.

DND, however, justified the allocation of resources for new EDCA sites ands aid that AFP’s facilities have long been used to “respond to various threats to the security and safety of the Filipino people.” 

“Allocating resources for the development of the country's defense capabilities and the enhancement of the skills of its troops is a part of the functions of a state such as the Philippines,” the DND added.

It also said that the Philippine government no longer purchases old equipment from US troops. "We have a few (that) have long been in service, but these are slowly being retired and replaced,” the DND said.

Not directed at any country 

The DND also said that increasing the military presence of US troops is not “directed against any particular country” and is merely meant “to modernize our alliance with the US and maintain a peaceful, free and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” the statement read.

“We call on the public to approach and understand the issue beyond the myopic perception that strengthening the military's capabilities means inviting war or conflict,” the statement added.

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday took a dig at the Philippines’ announcement of new EDCA sites, which they said could come with “grave consequences. The statement also aimed to warn other countries in the region about the possibility for increased US military presence to stoke diplomatic tensions.

The US has consistently been vocal about its concerns over China’s sweeping claims of ownership in parts of the South China Sea, including those claimed by the Philippines. — Cristina Chi

