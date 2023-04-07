Cardinal Advincula urges faithful to make sacrifices for others

Catholic devotees perform 'Pabasa', an uninterrupted chanting of the narrative book that contains the life of Christ, during Holy Week in San Fernando, Pampanga on April 4, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula on Friday asked the Catholic faithful to be willing to make sacrifices for others as Filipinos commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ.

In his homily, Advincula called on the faithful to respond to God’s immense love with gratitude and humility.

Related Stories Philippines holds bloody crucifixions, whippings on Good Friday

“We must also remember that we are called to love one another as Jesus loved us. This means that we must be willing to make sacrifices for the sake of others just as Jesus did for us,” he said.

Advincula cited parents sacrificing their personal time to attend their children’s activities, siblings sharing their belongings, children taking on extra responsibilities to help their parents, and spouses putting their career goals on hold to support their partners as examples.

“These may seem small but they show a willingness to prioritize the needs and well-being of loved ones above one’s own desires and interests,” Advincula said.

“In the midst of our own sufferings and struggles, we can take comfort in the fact that we are never alone… He knows our pain and sorrow, and he is always with us even in the darkest of moments,” he added.

Most people in the religious, Catholic-majority Philippines spend Good Friday attending Mass or visiting different churches.

Some, however, go to extreme lengths by having themselves nailed to a cross or flogging themselves with bamboo whips, believing these practices would cleanse sins and grant wishes. — Gaea Katreena Cabico