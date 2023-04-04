DFA: EDCA â€˜reaffirmsâ€™ robust commitment to alliance, economic opportunities for Filipinos

DFA: EDCA ‘reaffirms’ robust commitment to alliance, economic opportunities for Filipinos

This photo taken on March 31, 2023 shows Brigadier General Francis Coronel (R), of Philippine army artillery regiment, shaking hands with US army soldiers after a live fire exercise during the joint exercise between the Philippines and the US at Fort Magsaysay in the Philippines' Nueva Ecija province.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Tuesday said recent developments in the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement reaffirm Manila and Washington’s commitment to their decades-old alliance as these also open up economic opportunities for Filipinos with infrastructure developments on the military sites.

“The EDCA will enhance the interoperability of our armed forces to collectively better respond to threats, including those requiring close cooperation and coordination for more rapid and effective humanitarian assistance and disaster response,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

“EDCA will lead to the construction of facilities and infrastructure upgrades that directly contribute to the enhancement of the capabilities of the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” it added.

The EDCA allows US troops to use Philippine military facilities for equipment and to store materials that may be needed for humanitarian relief efforts. The agreement also allows American soldiers to conduct joint training activities with their Filipino counterparts.

The Palace on Monday said the four new EDCA sites will be in Cagayan’s Naval Base Camilo Osias and Lal-lo Airport, Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela, and Balabac Island in Palawan.

The first five EDCA sites are located in Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Nueva Ecija, Palawan, and Pampanga.

“The new EDCA sites are strategic in the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ thrust to strengthen its capacity to protect the people and the state, advance our national interests, and enhance the country's disaster response capability,” Col. Medel Aguilar, AFP spokesperson, said in a separate statement on Tuesday.

Economic growth

In a separate statement on Monday evening, Philippine time, Pentagon said the US plans to further expand funding to finance EDCA projects on top of the $82 million already spent for infrastructure developments.

The US Department of Defense said this would “spur economic growth and job opportunities in their respective provinces.”

“The United States is committed to ensuring its activities around EDCA sites are responsive to the needs and priorities of local communities, and we will continue to consult closely with the Philippines on new opportunities that serve our shared interests,” it said.

Prior to the Philippines naming the specific locations, some local government unit officials opposed having an EDCA site in their provinces. However, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. already spoke to the local officials and discussed its importance.

The DFA also emphasized that the programs and projects under the EDCA are still for the benefit of the country.

“These programs are investments by the Philippines in its own defense and security, benefitting military installations under the full ownership and operational control of the AFP,” the DFA said in its statement on Tuesday.

Constitutional?

Progressive group Sanlakas however pointed out that the 2014 EDCA or the 1998 Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) are “mere executive agreements, which did not pass the rigors of Senate ratification.”

The group also compared EDCA to the government’s refusal to cooperate with the International Criminal Court under the guise of trying to uphold the country’s sovereignty.

“All this talk about sovereignty only but exposes the hypocrisy of the Marcos Jr. Government,” Sanlakas said.

“Unlike both military agreements, our membership in the ICC was by virtue of the Senate ratification of the Rome Statute in 2011, 11 years after the Philippines signed in 2000,” it added.

While the Senate concurrence is needed when ratifying treaties and Congress has oversight on the executive, the Supreme Court in 2016 ruled that the EDCA is not a treaty but an executive agreement former President Benigno Aquino III entered into to implement the VFA and the Mutual Defense Treaty.

The high court also ruled in 2010 that the VFA is constitutional.

US military presence

Meanwhile, Anakbayan said it opposes the upcoming shoulder-to-shoulder military exercises between American and Filipino soldiers. The group said further US military presence in the Philippines as it also is a "symptom of prolonged foreign dominance over Philippine economy and politics."

Manila and Washington are holding their biggest Balikatan exercises next week. Over 12,000 American soldiers, 5,000 Filipino troops, and over 100 from the Australian soldiers are set to participate in joint military drills to advance interoperability.

"For the youth, the Balikatan exercises is also a direct attempt to further stir up the rising tensions between the US and China towards a war for control over the resources of the Philippines and neighboring countries–something which could happen with Filipinos at a loss," it said.