^

Headlines

DFA: EDCA ‘reaffirms’ robust commitment to alliance, economic opportunities for Filipinos

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
April 4, 2023 | 5:56pm
DFA: EDCA â€˜reaffirmsâ€™ robust commitment to alliance, economic opportunities for Filipinos
This photo taken on March 31, 2023 shows Brigadier General Francis Coronel (R), of Philippine army artillery regiment, shaking hands with US army soldiers after a live fire exercise during the joint exercise between the Philippines and the US at Fort Magsaysay in the Philippines' Nueva Ecija province.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Tuesday said recent developments in the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement reaffirm Manila and Washington’s commitment to their decades-old alliance as these also open up economic opportunities for Filipinos with infrastructure developments on the military sites.

“The EDCA will enhance the interoperability of our armed forces to collectively better respond to threats, including those requiring close cooperation and coordination for more rapid and effective humanitarian assistance and disaster response,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

“EDCA will lead to the construction of facilities and infrastructure upgrades that directly contribute to the enhancement of the capabilities of the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” it added.

The EDCA allows US troops to use Philippine military facilities for equipment and to store materials that may be needed for humanitarian relief efforts. The agreement also allows American soldiers to conduct joint training activities with their Filipino counterparts.

The Palace on Monday said the four new EDCA sites will be in Cagayan’s Naval Base Camilo Osias and Lal-lo Airport, Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela, and Balabac Island in Palawan.

The first five EDCA sites are located in Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Nueva Ecija, Palawan, and Pampanga.

“The new EDCA sites are strategic in the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ thrust to strengthen its capacity to protect the people and the state, advance our national interests, and enhance the country's disaster response capability,” Col. Medel Aguilar, AFP spokesperson, said in a separate statement on Tuesday.

Economic growth

In a separate statement on Monday evening, Philippine time, Pentagon said the US plans to further expand funding to finance EDCA projects on top of the $82 million already spent for infrastructure developments.

The US Department of Defense said this would “spur economic growth and job opportunities in their respective provinces.”

“The United States is committed to ensuring its activities around EDCA sites are responsive to the needs and priorities of local communities, and we will continue to consult closely with the Philippines on new opportunities that serve our shared interests,” it said.

Prior to the Philippines naming the specific locations, some local government unit officials opposed having an EDCA site in their provinces. However, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. already spoke to the local officials and discussed its importance.

The DFA also emphasized that the programs and projects under the EDCA are still for the benefit of the country.

“These programs are investments by the Philippines in its own defense and security, benefitting military installations under the full ownership and operational control of the AFP,” the DFA said in its statement on Tuesday.

Constitutional?

Progressive group Sanlakas however pointed out that the 2014 EDCA or the 1998 Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) are “mere executive agreements, which did not pass the rigors of Senate ratification.”

The group also compared EDCA to the government’s refusal to cooperate with the International Criminal Court under the guise of trying to uphold the country’s sovereignty.

“All this talk about sovereignty only but exposes the hypocrisy of the Marcos Jr. Government,” Sanlakas said.

“Unlike both military agreements, our membership in the ICC was by virtue of the Senate ratification of the Rome Statute in 2011, 11 years after the Philippines signed in 2000,” it added.

While the Senate concurrence is needed when ratifying treaties and Congress has oversight on the executive, the Supreme Court in 2016 ruled that the EDCA is not a treaty but an executive agreement former President Benigno Aquino III entered into to implement the VFA and the Mutual Defense Treaty.

The high court also ruled in 2010 that the VFA is constitutional.

US military presence

Meanwhile, Anakbayan said it opposes the upcoming shoulder-to-shoulder military exercises between American and Filipino soldiers. The group said further US military presence in the Philippines as it also is a "symptom of prolonged foreign dominance over Philippine economy and politics."

Manila and Washington are holding their biggest Balikatan exercises next week. Over 12,000 American soldiers, 5,000 Filipino troops, and over 100 from the Australian soldiers are set to participate in joint military drills to advance interoperability.

"For the youth, the Balikatan exercises is also a direct attempt to further stir up the rising tensions between the US and China towards a war for control over the resources of the Philippines and neighboring countries–something which could happen with Filipinos at a loss," it said.

EDCA

UNITED STATES

US-PHILIPPINES RELATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Preparatory talks with China on joint oil, gas exploration to begin in May &mdash; DFA

Preparatory talks with China on joint oil, gas exploration to begin in May — DFA

By Kaycee Valmonte | 9 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo has said the Philippines will be open to discussions on joint exploration as long...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato's Senate panel to invite Teves to hearing into Degamo slay

Bato's Senate panel to invite Teves to hearing into Degamo slay

By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
“But if he invokes interparliamentary courtesy this time around then we will afford him such courtesy,” Sen. Ronald...
Headlines
fbtw
It&rsquo;s final: Taguig has jurisdiction over BGC

It’s final: Taguig has jurisdiction over BGC

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
The Taguig city government yesterday welcomed the finality of the Supreme Court decision that found the revenue-rich Bonifacio...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves considered &lsquo;highest mastermind&rsquo; in Degamo slay
play

Teves considered ‘highest mastermind’ in Degamo slay

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday described suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
Palace identifies 4 new EDCA sites

Palace identifies 4 new EDCA sites

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
Malacañang named yesterday four locations deemed “suitable and mutually beneficial” as additional sites...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines, India discuss possible deployment of Indian defense attach&eacute;

Philippines, India discuss possible deployment of Indian defense attaché

By Kaycee Valmonte | 55 minutes ago
This means that there may soon be an official Indian envoy who will be on top of defense arrangements and the security developments...
Headlines
fbtw
Warning of school closures and job losses, private schools object to anti-&ldquo;no-permit no-exam&rdquo; bills

Warning of school closures and job losses, private schools object to anti-“no-permit no-exam” bills

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
While acknowledging the need to ease the financial burdens of students and their parents, the country's largest network of...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: MRT, LRT and PNR schedules during Holy Week 2023

LIST: MRT, LRT and PNR schedules during Holy Week 2023

By James Relativo | 2 hours ago
Thinking of riding the various train systems around the country this week? Chances are, you might not be able to catch 'em...
Headlines
fbtw
Rain showers seen in Visayas, Mindanao during Holy Week

Rain showers seen in Visayas, Mindanao during Holy Week

2 hours ago
PAGASA said the ridge of a pressure area and the formation of a low pressure area are the weather systems affecting the entire...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR expresses alarm over increased &lsquo;targeted&rsquo; attacks on women, gov&rsquo;t officials

CHR expresses alarm over increased ‘targeted’ attacks on women, gov’t officials

2 hours ago
The human rights body said Tuesday that it has started its independent probe on the deaths of a barangay councilor and a college...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with