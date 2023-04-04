Preparatory talks with China on joint oil, gas exploration to begin in May â€” DFA

Preparatory talks with China on joint oil, gas exploration to begin in May — DFA

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. met with his counterpart, President Xi Jinping, during a state visit to China from January 3 to 5, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said preparatory talks for potential joint oil and gas exploration in the West Philippine Sea with China willl begin in May.

"The meeting will discuss parameters and terms of reference," the DFA said in a statement sent to reporters on Tuesday.

The development comes months after President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. went on a state visit to China in January, where Manila and Beijing agreed to "resume discussions on oil and gas development at an early date."

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo has said the Philippines is open to discussions on joint exploration as long as "we'll always be guided by the requirements of the constitution."

Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said last June that the Philippines had completely terminated its talks with China as "we got as far as it is constitutionally possible to go" on a possible joint exploration deal.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court in January ruled that an agreement between China, Vietnam, and the Philippines for a Joint Marine Seismic Undertaking made during the Arroyo administration was unconstitutional.

The court noted that the joint undertaking, which has since lapsed, would "participate in the exploration of the country’s natural resources without observing the safeguards provided" under the constitution, which provides that all exploration done should be under "full control and supervision of the state."

Senate to get updates on talks

Foreign Affairs Secretary Manalo said updates will be provided to Sen. Francis Tolentino, who, over the weekend said the Senate should be involved in the renewed negotiations with China as it is an extension of the country’s foreign policy.

Tolentino is the vice chairman of the Senate foreign relations committee, while the president’s sister, Imee Marcos, sits as chairman.

Tolentino said over the weekend that he is worried that a joint and gas exploration deal could lead to China being more aggressive in the West Philippine Sea. Aside from involving the Senate, he urged that the possible document should explicitly acknowledge that the exploration will be done within Philippine waters.

Tolentino has changed his position from a statement he made in 2019 when he backed a fishing agreement that then-President Rodrigo said he had brokered with Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying that "as the chief architect of the nation’s foreign policy, the president can enter into executive agreements with other nations for the execution of implementation of the laws crafted by Congress as well as treaties entered into by the State."

