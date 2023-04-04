^

Headlines

Preparatory talks with China on joint oil, gas exploration to begin in May — DFA

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
April 4, 2023 | 9:52am
Preparatory talks with China on joint oil, gas exploration to begin in May â€” DFA
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. met with his counterpart, President Xi Jinping, during a state visit to China from January 3 to 5, 2023.
Office of the Press Secretary Handout

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said preparatory talks for potential joint oil and gas exploration in the West Philippine Sea with China willl begin in May. 

"The meeting will discuss parameters and terms of reference," the DFA said in a statement sent to reporters on Tuesday. 

The development comes months after President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. went on a state visit to China in January, where Manila and Beijing agreed to "resume discussions on oil and gas development at an early date."

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo has said the Philippines is open to discussions on joint exploration as long as "we'll always be guided by the requirements of the constitution." 

Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said last June that the Philippines had completely terminated its talks with China as "we got as far as it is constitutionally possible to go" on a possible joint exploration deal. 

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court in January ruled that an agreement between China, Vietnam, and the Philippines for a Joint Marine Seismic Undertaking made during the Arroyo administration was unconstitutional.

The court noted that the joint undertaking, which has since lapsed, would "participate in the exploration of the country’s natural resources without observing the safeguards provided" under the constitution, which provides that all exploration done should be under "full control and supervision of the state."

READ: SC rules Arroyo-era joint exploration with China, Vietnam unconstitutional

Senate to get updates on talks

Foreign Affairs Secretary Manalo said updates will be provided to Sen. Francis Tolentino, who, over the weekend said the Senate should be involved in the renewed negotiations with China as it is an extension of the country’s foreign policy.

Tolentino is the vice chairman of the Senate foreign relations committee, while the president’s sister, Imee Marcos, sits as chairman.

RELATED: Next DFA chief may have to balance positions of Marcos siblings on West Phl Sea

Tolentino said over the weekend that he is worried that a joint and gas exploration deal could lead to China being more aggressive in the West Philippine Sea. Aside from involving the Senate, he urged that the possible document should explicitly acknowledge that the exploration will be done within Philippine waters. 

Tolentino has changed his position from a statement he made in 2019 when he backed a fishing agreement that then-President Rodrigo said he had brokered with Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying that "as the chief architect of the nation’s foreign policy, the president can enter into executive agreements with other nations for the execution of implementation of the laws crafted by Congress as well as treaties entered into by the State." 

RELATED: Tolentino: Senate should be involved in joint oil, gas exploration talks with China

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Teves considered &lsquo;highest mastermind&rsquo; in Degamo slay
play

Teves considered ‘highest mastermind’ in Degamo slay

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday described suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
It&rsquo;s final: Taguig has jurisdiction over BGC

It’s final: Taguig has jurisdiction over BGC

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
The Taguig city government yesterday welcomed the finality of the Supreme Court decision that found the revenue-rich Bonifacio...
Headlines
fbtw
Despite popular support for Nemenzo, UP regents choose law dean as next chancellor

Despite popular support for Nemenzo, UP regents choose law dean as next chancellor

By Cristina Chi | 18 hours ago
Vistan is a member of the Upsilon Sigma Phi fraternity and among its many alumni that have successfully landed a position...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to attend Charles III coronation

Marcos to attend Charles III coronation

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos will travel to London to witness the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III on May 6, an online report...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Four new EDCA sites will be in Cagayan, Isabela, Palawan

Palace: Four new EDCA sites will be in Cagayan, Isabela, Palawan

By Kaycee Valmonte | 17 hours ago
The EDCA sites will be in Cagayan’s Naval Base Camilo Osias and Lal-lo Airport, Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bato's Senate panel to invite Teves to hearing into Degamo slay

Bato's Senate panel to invite Teves to hearing into Degamo slay

By Xave Gregorio | 7 minutes ago
“But if he invokes interparliamentary courtesy this time around then we will afford him such courtesy,” Sen. Ronald...
Headlines
fbtw
Poll: Many support charter change, but more say they don't know Constitution

Poll: Many support charter change, but more say they don't know Constitution

By Xave Gregorio | 16 minutes ago
The poll conducted from March 15 to March 19 showed that 79% of Filipinos had little to no knowledge of the Constitution,...
Headlines
fbtw
Gov't urged to review oil spill contingency plan, shipping routes

Gov't urged to review oil spill contingency plan, shipping routes

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 33 minutes ago
The World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF)-Philippines called for better management of shipping routes and marine protected...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to attend Charles III&rsquo;s coronation in 11th trip as president

Marcos to attend Charles III’s coronation in 11th trip as president

2 hours ago
This will be Marcos’ 11th trip since taking office as president on June 30, 2022. He previously visited Singapore twice...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace identifies 4 new EDCA sites

Palace identifies 4 new EDCA sites

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Malacañang named yesterday four locations deemed “suitable and mutually beneficial” as additional sites...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with