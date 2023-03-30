Philippines, China to hold ‘exploratory’ talks for oil, gas exploration

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and China will again start “exploratory” talks to resume joint oil and gas exploration opportunities upon the request of the Chinese government.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said Manila is open to discussions anew, provided that "requirements of the constitution" would always be considered. The meeting may be held between maritime officers of the two countries.

“[China was] proposing that we begin talks again on oil and gas. I think we will begin in maybe around six weeks, but as I said at a technical level,” Manalo said in an interview with GMA News, a transcript of which was made available to the media by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“But those talks are going to begin discussing basically terms of reference, there’s no document yet and they will have to discuss the terms of reference, what kind of issues, I can foresee that there will still be lots of discussions.”

This comesover two months the Supreme Court declared unconstitutional and void the Joint Marine Seismic Undertaking from the 2000s made between firms from China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The high court then cited Section 2, Article XII of the 1987 Constitution, which said all of the country’s natural resources “shall be under full control and supervision of the State.”

The Reed Bank, which is within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, has around 21% more gas than the reserve in Malampaya. It was among the sites previously considered for joint exploration between the Philippines and China.

Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. announced in June last year that joint oil and gas exploration between Manila and Beijing had been permanently terminated over concerns that the deal encroaches Philippine sovereignty.

“We got as far as it is constitutionally possible to go,” Locsin said last year.

