^

Headlines

House appropriations panel head backs AFP modernization

Delon Porcalla - The Philippine Star
April 3, 2023 | 12:00am
House appropriations panel head backs AFP modernization
Rep. Zaldy Co, chairman of the House appropriations committee, made the assurance during a fellowship between the House and AFP held in Cebu City, where he joined Romualdez and high-ranking military officers led by AFP chief of staff Andres Centino.
Michael Varcas, file

MANILA, Philippines — A key member of the House of Representatives has expressed support for the modernization program of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), which was also an affirmation of the support emphasized by Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Rep. Zaldy Co, chairman of the House appropriations committee, made the assurance during a fellowship between the House and AFP held in Cebu City, where he joined Romualdez and high-ranking military officers led by AFP chief of staff Andres Centino.

“It’s crucial to allocate sufficient funds to meet the needs of our soldiers, who are at the forefront of our country’s defense. We should equip them with modern technology and provide them with adequate training to respond to the threats that we face,” he said.

“Our military plays a vital role in our nation’s security and peace. We need to give them the latest technological advances and training to ensure their readiness to respond to any threats,” the congressman from Ako Bicol party-list said.

“The AFP modernization program is critical to our nation’s sovereignty, and I fully support Speaker Romualdez’s vision to modernize the AFP,” Co reiterated, acknowledging the crucial role of the AFP in attaining peace, stability and prosperity.

“By spending time together in these settings, we can build trust, foster understanding, and ultimately work together more effectively to serve our nation and its people,” he said, emphasizing the importance of building a closer relationship between the House and AFP.

The Cebu City gathering served as a follow-up to the House-AFP Fellowship-Luzon Leg held in December 2022, and is expected to promote camaraderie and mutual understanding between Congress’ larger chamber and the military.

AFP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Na-Bitag?': Tulfo complaint by Pinay focuses on WWE champ Roman Reigns

'Na-Bitag?': Tulfo complaint by Pinay focuses on WWE champ Roman Reigns

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
A Filipina brought her complaint against a courier service to veteran broadcaster Ben Tulfo after a package allegedly from...
Headlines
fbtw
Tolentino: Senate should be involved in joint oil, gas exploration talks with China

Tolentino: Senate should be involved in joint oil, gas exploration talks with China

By Kaycee Valmonte | 9 hours ago
As the Philippines plans to resume exploratory talks on a potential joint oil and gas exploration deal with China, Sen. Francis...
Headlines
fbtw
Party-list rep pitches pay hike, scholarships vs exodus of nurses

Party-list rep pitches pay hike, scholarships vs exodus of nurses

11 hours ago
"Here in our country, the treatment of nurses isn't that good. Sometimes hazard pay is not released on time. And if that is...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves lawyer slams &lsquo;striptease&rsquo; release of information

Teves lawyer slams ‘striptease’ release of information

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The lawyers of Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. and arrested suspects in the murder of governor Roel Degamo...
Headlines
fbtw
BRP Antonio Luna kicks off month-long patrol around the country

BRP Antonio Luna kicks off month-long patrol around the country

13 hours ago
The nationwide patrol across the country’s waters started at Mavulis Island, the country’s "first line of defense"...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tread carefully on joint exploration with China &ndash; Tolentino

Tread carefully on joint exploration with China – Tolentino

By Paolo Romero | 2 hours ago
The Marcos administration must tread carefully in reviving talks for a possible joint exploration of resources in the West...
Headlines
fbtw
Water level of 6 Luzon dams continues to drop

Water level of 6 Luzon dams continues to drop

By Bella Cariaso | 2 hours ago
The water level of Angat Dam and five other dams in the country further dropped amid the dry season being experienced in the...
Headlines
fbtw
SC tackles language to describe rape

SC tackles language to describe rape

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 hours ago
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has stressed the need for clear language in rape convictions as it described in...
Headlines
fbtw
Farmers&rsquo; group questions DAR, World Bank&rsquo;s SPLIT program

Farmers’ group questions DAR, World Bank’s SPLIT program

By Bella Cariaso | 2 hours ago
Another farmers’ group yesterday questioned the implementation of the Support to Parcelization of Land for Individual...
Headlines
fbtw
11-minute vlog gives glimpse of Marcos daily routine

11-minute vlog gives glimpse of Marcos daily routine

By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
“Mr. President, what do you do every day?”
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with