House appropriations panel head backs AFP modernization

Rep. Zaldy Co, chairman of the House appropriations committee, made the assurance during a fellowship between the House and AFP held in Cebu City, where he joined Romualdez and high-ranking military officers led by AFP chief of staff Andres Centino.

MANILA, Philippines — A key member of the House of Representatives has expressed support for the modernization program of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), which was also an affirmation of the support emphasized by Speaker Martin Romualdez.

“It’s crucial to allocate sufficient funds to meet the needs of our soldiers, who are at the forefront of our country’s defense. We should equip them with modern technology and provide them with adequate training to respond to the threats that we face,” he said.

“Our military plays a vital role in our nation’s security and peace. We need to give them the latest technological advances and training to ensure their readiness to respond to any threats,” the congressman from Ako Bicol party-list said.

“The AFP modernization program is critical to our nation’s sovereignty, and I fully support Speaker Romualdez’s vision to modernize the AFP,” Co reiterated, acknowledging the crucial role of the AFP in attaining peace, stability and prosperity.

“By spending time together in these settings, we can build trust, foster understanding, and ultimately work together more effectively to serve our nation and its people,” he said, emphasizing the importance of building a closer relationship between the House and AFP.

The Cebu City gathering served as a follow-up to the House-AFP Fellowship-Luzon Leg held in December 2022, and is expected to promote camaraderie and mutual understanding between Congress’ larger chamber and the military.