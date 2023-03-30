Philippines, Japan emphasize importance of intâ€™l maritime law, explore cooperation

Philippines, Japan emphasize importance of int’l maritime law, explore cooperation

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (R) and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos attend a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on February 9, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and Japan held their fifth maritime dialogue this week, where the two countries again recognized the importance of international maritime law and also discussed recent developments in the East and South China Seas.

Manila and Tokyo held their 5th Maritime Dialogue in Japan this week, March 29. Diplomats also held talks over the situation in the West Philippine Sea, the Luzon Strait and the East China Sea, as well as ways to maintain regional peace and stability.

Talks come weeks after Manila and Tokyo’s armed forces discussed ways for collaboration, such as a proposed Reciprocal Access Agreement and maritime cooperation and defense.

"The Philippines also thanked Japan for its public expressions of support for the 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea," the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Along with Manila’s other projects, Japan said it will also continue supporting the Philippines with efforts on maritime domain awareness and in combatting illegal and unreported fishing.

The two countries also explored ways "to strengthen cooperation in the Sulu-Celebes Seas and the Luzon Strait," the Japanese Embassy in Manila said in a statement.

The Philippine delegation was led by Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for Maritime and Ocean Affairs Maria Angela Ponce.

She was joined by Philippine Ambassador-designate to Japan Mylene Garcia-Albano, representatives from the Department of National Defense, Department of Transportation, National Security Council, the Philippine Coast Guard, the Philippine Space Agency, and the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority.