Philippines, Japan armed forces discuss collaboration, proposed defense pact

Philstar.com
March 19, 2023 | 12:51pm
Philippines, Japan armed forces discuss collaboration, proposed defense pact
“The two Chiefs of Defense discussed issues of mutual concern in the areas of maritime cooperation and defense, capability development, and the Proposed Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) or a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) which will pave the way for more enhanced training and exercises between the Philippines and Japan,” the AFP said in a statement on Saturday.
MANILA, Philippines — Gen. Andres Centino, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff, held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart, Chief of Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces Koji Yamazaki, where they discussed collaboration opportunities, such as the proposed Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA). 

The two met when Centino led the AFP delegation to this year’s Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) held in Japan from March 14 to 17. The event aimed to showcase the latest defense equipment and systems for the global market, bridging Japan to other business partnerships.

“The two Chiefs of Defense discussed issues of mutual concern in the areas of maritime cooperation and defense, capability development, and the Proposed Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) or a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) which will pave the way for more enhanced training and exercises between the Philippines and Japan,” the AFP said in a statement Saturday. 

During their meeting, Yamazaki assured the Philippines of Japan’s support in promoting rules-based international order in the West Philippine Sea. It was previously suggested that the US is looking to work with Japan and Australia for joint maritime patrols to help the Philippines.

Tokyo has backed Manila when it comes to asserting its territory over the West Philippine Sea. A recent maritime incident involving a Chinese vessel pointing a military-grade laser against a Philippine ship on a rotation and resupply mission in the vicinity of the Ayungin Shoal in February.

The Japanese Embassy in Manila then called on all states to adhere to international law as well as recognize the 2016 Hague ruling as legally binding. 

Centino also met Chief of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida to to also explore future partnerships between Manila and Tokyo. 

