Japan says trilateral security pact with US, Philippines still up for discussion

In this May 5, 2019 photo, the US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), upper left, transits international waters of the South China Sea with the Indian navy destroyer INS Kolkata (D 63) and tanker INS Shakti (A 57); the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter carrier JS Izumo (DDH 183) and destroyer JS Murasame (DD 101); and the Republic of the Philippines navy patrol ship BRP Andres Bonifacio (PS 17).

MANILA, Philippines — Japan on Wednesday clarified that the trilateral security pact with the Philippines and the United States is not yet set in stone following reports that discussions may start by April.

The Embassy of Japan in the Philippines said "nothing has been decided at this point."

"Japan and the Philippines are important partners who share basic values and are both allies of the United States in the region," the embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Regarding cooperation among the three countries, it was agreed at the Japan-Philippines Summit Meeting in February that we will continue to study ways to strengthen cooperation."

The Kyodo News Agency on Tuesday cited Presidential Security Adviser Eduardo Año, who said that talks regarding the security triad may start next month.

Discussions over the proposed security triad were also held during President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.’s state visit to Japan in early February, with the chief executive also floating the possibility of securing a Visiting Forces Agreement with Tokyo amid geopolitical tensions. The US is the only country the Philippines has an existing VFA with.

Marcos Jr. previously said Manila and Tokyo have agreed to conduct reciprocal port calls, aircraft visits, transfer of defense equipment and technology, as well as capacity-building efforts in security and defense.