^

Headlines

Guidelines issued for full implementation of on bicycle, motorcycle lanes along Commonwealth Avenue

Philstar.com
March 26, 2023 | 4:05pm
Guidelines issued for full implementation of on bicycle, motorcycle lanes along Commonwealth Avenue
A Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) enforcer reminds motorist of the exclusive motorcycle lane along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on March 16, 2023.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Development Authority has issued guidelines on the implementation of assigned lanes for bicycles, motorcycles, public utility vehicles, and other vehicles along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

The MMDA on Sunday reminded the public that the assigned lines will be fully implemented on Monday, March 27.

According to the MMDA’s Memorandum Circular No. 03-01 dated March 24, the first lane from the sidewalk along Commonwealth Avenue will be dedicated to bicycles. The lane for PUVs will be sandwiched between the bicycle lane and the lane for motorcycles. 

Lanes 4 to 9 of Commonwealth Avenue from the sidewalk may be utilized by all other motor vehicles. 

“The appropriate pavement markings shall be applied to delineate the dedicated lanes and ample traffic signages shall be strategically installed along the whole length of Commonwealth Avenue, including footbridges to guide motorists, thus, unless otherwise provided in these guidelines or when necessitated by emergencies, vehicles travelling in their dedicated lanes may not use the other lanes,” the memorandum read.

Those who do not follow guidelines will be fined – PUV drivers will be fined P1,200, motorcycle drivers at P500, and other drivers will be fined P500. 

When entering side streets or intersections, vehicles are only allowed to turn while using transition lines, which will be installed 100 meters from the solid line of their respective lanes. Motorists and drivers are advised to signal to others on the road while doing so. 

On maneuvering a U-Turn, vehicles will be allowed to switch from their assigned lanes as long as they are at least 200 meters away from the U-Turn Slot. 

“The corresponding transition lines or pavement markings shall be installed to serve as [a] guide for that purpose,” the MMDA’s memorandum read. — Kaycee Valmonte

Related video:

MMDA

ON COMMONWEALTH AVENUE

QUEZON CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
3 suspects arrested in ex-gov Henry Teves' compound as more guns seized, says CIDG

3 suspects arrested in ex-gov Henry Teves' compound as more guns seized, says CIDG

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
Police officials arrested three people by virtue of a search warrant implemented in a compound owned by former Negros Oriental...
Headlines
fbtw
New round of oil price cuts seen

New round of oil price cuts seen

By Danessa Rivera | 17 hours ago
Another round of pump price cuts across all oil products are expected next week.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Be part of solution to climate change&rsquo;

‘Be part of solution to climate change’

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos urged Filipinos yesterday to be part of the solution to climate change and to join efforts to protect the...
Headlines
fbtw
Chief Justice pays tribute to women in judiciary

Chief Justice pays tribute to women in judiciary

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo paid tribute to women justices and judges who demonstrated “efficiency and resilience...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos appoints new PEZA director

Marcos appoints new PEZA director

By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed Philippine Economic Zone Authority officer-in-charge Tereso Panga as director-general of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
News from home: Hong Kong OFWs protest possible regulation, Qatar building collapse

News from home: Hong Kong OFWs protest possible regulation, Qatar building collapse

By Kaycee Valmonte | 5 minutes ago
These were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, China touch base on opportunities for maritime cooperation

Philippines, China touch base on opportunities for maritime cooperation

By Kaycee Valmonte | 5 hours ago
Lazaro said the Philippines “looks forward to a time that the news would no longer report on Philippines-China maritime...
Headlines
fbtw
NDRRMC: Over 170k now affected by MT Princess Empress oil spill

NDRRMC: Over 170k now affected by MT Princess Empress oil spill

7 hours ago
The National Disaster Risk Reducation and Management Center (NDRRMC) on Sunday said the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro now...
Headlines
fbtw
Resigned SRA chief must speak the truth &ndash; senator

Resigned SRA chief must speak the truth – senator

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Resigned Sugar Regulatory Administration chief David Thaddeus Alba should come out and tell the truth about the sugar importation...
Headlines
fbtw
Humanity must chart new course on water use &ndash; UN chief

Humanity must chart new course on water use – UN chief

17 hours ago
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday delivered an urgent call for the world to modify and safeguard...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with