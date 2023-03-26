Guidelines issued for full implementation of on bicycle, motorcycle lanes along Commonwealth Avenue

A Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) enforcer reminds motorist of the exclusive motorcycle lane along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on March 16, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Development Authority has issued guidelines on the implementation of assigned lanes for bicycles, motorcycles, public utility vehicles, and other vehicles along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

The MMDA on Sunday reminded the public that the assigned lines will be fully implemented on Monday, March 27.

According to the MMDA’s Memorandum Circular No. 03-01 dated March 24, the first lane from the sidewalk along Commonwealth Avenue will be dedicated to bicycles. The lane for PUVs will be sandwiched between the bicycle lane and the lane for motorcycles.

Lanes 4 to 9 of Commonwealth Avenue from the sidewalk may be utilized by all other motor vehicles.

“The appropriate pavement markings shall be applied to delineate the dedicated lanes and ample traffic signages shall be strategically installed along the whole length of Commonwealth Avenue, including footbridges to guide motorists, thus, unless otherwise provided in these guidelines or when necessitated by emergencies, vehicles travelling in their dedicated lanes may not use the other lanes,” the memorandum read.

Those who do not follow guidelines will be fined – PUV drivers will be fined P1,200, motorcycle drivers at P500, and other drivers will be fined P500.

Tingnan: Guidelines hinggil sa pagpapatupad ng Exclusive Bicycle, Public Utility Vehicle (PUV), at Motorcycle Lanes sa Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City.



Hinihikayat ng MMDA na gamitin ang dedicated lane para sa mga road users.



Ang full implementation nito ay sisimulan bukas. pic.twitter.com/ABr6hr4iIO — Official MMDA (@MMDA) March 26, 2023

When entering side streets or intersections, vehicles are only allowed to turn while using transition lines, which will be installed 100 meters from the solid line of their respective lanes. Motorists and drivers are advised to signal to others on the road while doing so.

On maneuvering a U-Turn, vehicles will be allowed to switch from their assigned lanes as long as they are at least 200 meters away from the U-Turn Slot.

“The corresponding transition lines or pavement markings shall be installed to serve as [a] guide for that purpose,” the MMDA’s memorandum read. — Kaycee Valmonte

Related video: