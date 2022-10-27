^

MMDA mulls designated PUV stops along Commonwealth

Philstar.com
October 27, 2022 | 11:27am
In this Jan. 4, 2021 photo, heavy traffic greets morotists at Commonwealth Ave. in Quezon City on the first day of work for the new year.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is looking at establishing designated stops for public utility vehicles along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City ahead of its plan of an exclusive motorcycle lane along the road. 

This comes after MMDA chair Engr. Carlo Dimayuga and General Manager Baltazar Melgar met with representatives of Quezon City local government and various jeepney groups to discuss putting up designated bus and jeepney stops to ensure safety among road users.

In a statement sent to reporters, Dimayuga disclosed he sought the assistance of the Quezon City LGU and jeepney operators in identifying the loading and unloading areas along Commonwealth Avenue.

"There should be designated bus and jeepney stops for passengers as part of road safety. It’s about time to instill road discipline among all passenger vehicles," said Dimayuga, during the preliminary meeting held at Barangay Commonwealth Hall.

“Through this, we could strategize on how the PUVs could maneuver to their designated stops. We would like to confine pedestrians to designated loading and unloading areas."

The preliminary meeting was attended by representatives from Pasang Masda, ACTO, Stop and Go Transport Coalition and UV Federation.

To recall, the Metro Manila Council, composed of Metro Manila mayors, agreed in principle to establish an exclusive motorcycle lane in Commonwealth Avenue to avert road accidents.

Data from the MMDA Traffic Engineering Center found that 44% of the 302,000 vehicles along Commonwealth were motorcycles, while 38% of the 372,000 vehicles plying EDSA are motorcycles. 

In the MMDA Resolution No. 22-15, the right outermost lane of Commonwealth Avenue shall be designated as an exclusive bicycle lane.

The second lane and third lane of the same avenue will be designated as exclusive Public Utility Vehicle (for jeeps, UV Express, buses) and motorcycle lanes, respectively. The remaining lanes of Commonwealth Avenue shall be utilized by all other motor vehicles. 

