DOJ junks 1 out of 8 'illegal possession' complaints vs Teves

Photo shows officers gathering various firearms and ammunition discovered in a search of properties allegedly owned by Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. in Bayawan City and Basay town yesterday. An occupant of one of the houses was arrested for illegal possession of explosives and unlicensed firearms.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice confirmed the dismissal of an illegal possession of firearms, ammunitions and explosives complaint against Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. — an official tagged as the mastermind behind the assassination of Gov. Roel Degamo.

DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano shared the news on Saturday, explaining that the complaint was dismissed due to "lack of evidence" against Teves. He was also not arrested when the police authorities raided one of his homes.

"As regards respondent Teves, the complaint against him is not a proper subject for inquest since he was not arrested during the implementation of the search," according to a resolution last March 13 publicized today in state-owned Philippine News Agency.

"Considering that there is no enough evidence to proceed to a regular preliminary investigation with regard to him, the complaint against respondent Teves is dismissed."

Kinumpirma ni DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano na ibinasura ang isa sa walong isinampang kaso laban kay Rep. Arnie Teves Jr. na kaugnay sa illegal possession of firearms, ammunitions at explosives. #News5 | via Elaine Fulgencio pic.twitter.com/wQOFaZolnE — News5 (@News5PH) March 18, 2023

Prosecution Attorney Victor Dalanao Jr. and Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Richard Anthony Fadullion likewise recommended that the complaint be filed against a certain Roland Aguisanda Pablio, since the firearms seized were said to be licensed to him rather than Teves.

Clavano however clarified that Teves is still facing multiple complaints of illegal possession of firearms.

Teves is out of the country as of press time. He earlier asked House Speaker Martin Romualdez of a 2-month leave from office due to "threats" to his life before he could face the cases lodged against him. Romualdez however denied the request.

Arnolfo Jr. is the brother of Henry Pryde Teves, former governor of Negros Oriental, who happens to be one of Degamo's political rivals. — with reports from News5