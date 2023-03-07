^

Headlines

Two years since 'Bloody Sunday,' calls for justice, accountability and peace continue to ring

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
March 7, 2023 | 12:54pm
Two years since 'Bloody Sunday,' calls for justice, accountability and peace continue to ring
Members of Defend Southern Tagalog hold a protest rally in front of the Department of Justice (DOJ) office in Manila on January 18 after the DOJ dismissed the murder charges against 17 police officers involved in killing of labor leader Manny Asuncion on March 7, 2021.
The STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — Two years since the “Bloody Sunday” killings that claimed the lives of nine activists and indigenous community leaders, rights groups continue make the clarion call justice, accountability and peace.

Rights alliance Karapatan, in a statement on Tuesday, expressed indignation that two years since the Bloody Sunday, “none of the perpetrators of these attacks has been held to account.”

On March 7, 2021, the police served 24 warrants to community leaders and activists across provinces in Rizal. During these operations, nine were killed. They were: trade union leader Manny Asuncion; fisherfolk leaders Ariel and Chai Evangelista; urban poor activists Melvin Dasigao, Mark Lee Bacasno; and indigenous peasants Abner and Edward Esto, and Puroy and Randy dela Cruz.

The incident sparked widespread outrage and the DOJ promised an investigation, under its Administrative Order 35 mechanism that looks into a politically-motivated killings. Complaints have been filed over three killings since then.

But in January, the justice department dismissed the murder raps against police officers over the killing of labor leader Manny Asuncion, and Karapatan said “sends a chilling message that State forces can commit crimes with impunity.”

“Neither does it bode well for the Evangelista couple and the six other massacre victims whose cases are still under review even as the Commission on Human Rights has already determined that police operatives committed human rights violations when they served the warrant against the Evangelistas,” Karapatan added.

READ: Widow of activist killed in 'Bloody Sunday' raid appeals junked murder rap vs cops

Rights group Defend Southern Tagalog said that the DOJ has yet to resolve the murder complaints over the killings of the Evangelistas, seven months after preliminary investigation proceedings were terminated. Investigation into the remaining killings are still in limbo.

Karapatan also noted that “targeting of legal, unarmed activists” continue to the present Marcos Jr. administration.

Defend ST has counted as a win the Supreme Court issuance that limited the authority of Manila and Quezon City judges in issuing what they call as “roving warrants,” and its rule on use of Body-Worn Cameras in execution of warrants. But they stressed that “the fight is far from over.”

“The current Marcos Jr. regime, like other administrations, only sharpened the contradictions in Philippine society where problems of prevalent poverty, landlessness, and joblessness remain the roots of armed conflict,” the group said, adding that the culture of impunity worsened due to the lack of accountability from crimes, including the Bloody Sunday killings.

“The people hungry for societal change must rely on their collective strength. True justice can only be serve d when the basic problems of our society are solved, and genuine peace can only be achieved if we fight for it,” Defend ST said.

Karapatan meanwhile vowed that they “cannot allow these violations to continue. We must demand accountability and justice for those who have been unjustly killed or persecuted. We must hold those in power accountable for their actions.”

BLOODY SUNDAY

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

EXTRAJUDICIAL KILLINGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 retirees win P73.4 million lotto

2 retirees win P73.4 million lotto

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
Two retirees a former seaman and an ex-government worker became instant millionaires after winning the jackpot draws last...
Headlines
fbtw
95% of Metro Manila transport paralyzed &ndash; strikers

95% of Metro Manila transport paralyzed – strikers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
A strike by public utility vehicle operators and drivers paralyzed 95 percent of transportation in Metro Manila yesterday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Degamo slay suspects willing to talk &ndash; PNP

Degamo slay suspects willing to talk – PNP

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Four suspects arrested for the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo and eight others have voiced willingness to...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker recommends firing of all NAIA screeners

Speaker recommends firing of all NAIA screeners

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista should remove all personnel from the Department of Transportation Office for Transportation...
Headlines
fbtw
NAIA screener arrested for stealing traveler&rsquo;s watch

NAIA screener arrested for stealing traveler’s watch

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 days ago
A screening officer of the Office for Transportation Security was arrested yesterday after being caught on video stealing...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine inflation unexpectedly slows in February

Philippine inflation unexpectedly slows in February

By Ramon Royandoyan | 4 hours ago
Inflation unexpectedly eased in February, bringing good news for policymakers that have been struggling to control soaring...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to DILG, PNP: Dismantle private armies

Marcos to DILG, PNP: Dismantle private armies

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday described as “shocking” and “purely political” the assassination of Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Government downplays strike, says 5%-10% of PUJs joined

Government downplays strike, says 5%-10% of PUJs joined

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Except for some Metro Manila routes, the operation of public utility vehicles remained normal despite the transport strike...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos counting on millennial farmers to modernize Philippine agriculture

Marcos counting on millennial farmers to modernize Philippine agriculture

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
President Marcos is counting on millennial farmers in the development of the country’s agriculture sector even as he...
Headlines
fbtw
Gas price up P0.40, diesel by P1.50

Gas price up P0.40, diesel by P1.50

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Oil companies are jacking up pump prices today following a rollback last week.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with