Comelec junks attempt to disqualify Tulfo from 2022 Senate race

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections junked a motion for reconsideration to disqualify Raffy Tulfo from the senatorial race in the May 2022 national and local elections.

The poll body noted that the petition, which was filed by Julieta Licup Pearson dated May 10, 2022, lacks arguments and it also noted that Tulfo’s case is now beyond its jurisdiction.

In a resolution dated February 28, Comelec said the petition to disqualify Tulfo "neither argues that the evidence on record is insufficient to justify the Assailed Order nor that the ruling arrived upon by the Commission (First Division) is contrary to law." Pearson wanted Tulfo disqualified for failing to comply with mandatory requirements.

Comelec en banc also noted that Tulfo has been a senator for months now, after being proclaimed in May last year and subsequently taking his oath of office in June.

"A long line of cases has established that the Senate Electoral Tribunal assumes exclusive jurisdiction over all election contents relating to the members of the Senate," Comelec noted in its statement on Wednesday. – Kaycee Valmonte