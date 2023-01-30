^

Headlines

Tulfo seeks Senate review of Philippines-Kuwait labor agreement

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
January 30, 2023 | 1:41pm
Tulfo seeks Senate review of Philippines-Kuwait labor agreement
Sen. Raffy Tulfo speaks at a press conference on Monday, January 30, 2023, at the Senate.
Philstar.com / Xave Gregorio

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Raffy Tulfo is calling on the upper chamber to review the labor agreement between the Philippines and Kuwait following the death of overseas Filipino worker Jullebee Ranara.

Tulfo, chair of the Senate committee on migrant workers, on Monday filed Senate Resolution No. 448 to revisit the deal "with the end view of establishing stricter policies, preventive measures and applicable sanctions or ban in the deployment of OFWs in Kuwait."

Ranara’s death in Kuwait, allegedly at the hands of her employer’s 17-year-old son, is the latest among Filipino workers in the Gulf state.

RELATED: 27 years since Flor Contemplacion, OFWs still at risk of abuse and maltreatment

The discovery of Joanna Demafelis’ body in her employers’ freezer in 2018 and the killing of Jeanelyn Villavenda in 2019 prompted deployment bans to Kuwait. These were lifted following negotiations between the Gulf nation and Manila.

Tulfo said he wants a fresh ban on sending new domestic workers to Kuwait, calling this a "leverage" in new negotiations with the Philippines.

"I want to send a strong message to Kuwaitis because they have repeatedly disrespected our countrymen," he said at a press conference in Filipino. "Let us not deploy for now until they sit with us and agree on whatever we want for the welfare of our OFWs."

But Tulfo said that his recommendations are ultimately up to the executive, which he called "soft" on the issue, to implement

"I can only recommend and investigate in aid of legislation. Those in the executive will implement this. What is terrible here is that we’re not aligned. I’m thinking of making a strong stand, giving a strong message, while the other side is soft," he said.

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople floated last week a possible review of the country’s labor agreement with Kuwait to better secure OFWs there. 

Ople, however, rejected the imposition of a deployment ban as she said she favored settling issues through diplomatic negotiations.

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS

FILIPINO MIGRANT WORKERS

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS

RAFFY TULFO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos Jr's youngest named &lsquo;special assistant&rsquo; to Speaker Romualdez

Marcos Jr's youngest named ‘special assistant’ to Speaker Romualdez

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
House Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan yesterday set the record straight on the confusion caused by the visit of President...
Headlines
fbtw
Be ready to defend coastlines, citizens, PCG told

Be ready to defend coastlines, citizens, PCG told

By Alexis Romero | 3 days ago
President Marcos reminded the Philippine Coast Guard to be prepared to defend not only the country’s coastlines but...
Headlines
fbtw
After fresh incident with China Coast Guard, DFA asserts Ayungin part of Philippines

After fresh incident with China Coast Guard, DFA asserts Ayungin part of Philippines

By Kaycee Valmonte | 6 days ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs maintains that Ayungin Shoal is part of the exclusive economic zone and continental shelf...
Headlines
fbtw
PSA issues 40 million physical and digital PhilIDs

PSA issues 40 million physical and digital PhilIDs

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Over 40 million physical and digital versions of the Philippine ID have been issued by the government, the Philippine Statistics...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec chief: 2 days left to register

Comelec chief: 2 days left to register

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
Those intending to participate in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections scheduled this October have only two days...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PPA targets June deadline for TOP-CRMS program &nbsp;

PPA targets June deadline for TOP-CRMS program  

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 15 hours ago
he Philippine Ports Authority is looking at a working timeline of less than half a year until June to implement the Trusted...
Headlines
fbtw
Government urged: Protect the most vulnerable vs COVID-19

Government urged: Protect the most vulnerable vs COVID-19

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
The government must intensify its protection of Filipinos most vulnerable to COVID-19, as the world moves closer to lifting...
Headlines
fbtw
SC, IBP reaffirm commitment to enhancing access to courts

SC, IBP reaffirm commitment to enhancing access to courts

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
The Supreme Court and Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing access to justice...
Headlines
fbtw
Fair weather in next 3 days &ndash; PAGASA

Fair weather in next 3 days – PAGASA

By Michael Punongbayan | 15 hours ago
Most parts of Luzon and Mindanao are forecast to have fair weather in the next three days, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical...
Headlines
fbtw
OFW deployment dips below 1 million for 3rd year

OFW deployment dips below 1 million for 3rd year

By Rudy Santos | 15 hours ago
For the third consecutive year, overseas Filipino worker deployment has dipped below the one million mark, as total deployments...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with