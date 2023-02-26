No doubt, EDSA spirit is alive â€“ Aquino family

No doubt, EDSA spirit is alive – Aquino family

Officials of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), together with the members of the Spirit of EDSA Foundation (SOEF), Quezon City government, Church organizations, and other national and local government agencies gather at the EDSA Monument in Quezon City, to commemorate the 37th Anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution on Saturday.

MANILA, Philippines — Thirty-seven years after the fall of the Marcos dictatorship, the spirit of the 1986 people power revolution remains very much alive among Filipinos, according to members of the Aquino family.

For the first time since the return of the Marcos family to Malacañang last year, the country yesterday marked the peaceful revolution that led to the ouster of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

But for the family of the late democracy icons former senator Benigno Aquino Jr. and former president Corazon Aquino, the heroism of Filipinos who fought to end the dictatorship and restore the country’s democracy should never be forgotten.

“The EDSA People Power Revolution showed the world that it was possible for a courageous and truly unified people to reclaim the freedom that a dictatorship had denied them,” the Aquino family said in a statement.

“We believe that the indomitable spirit exemplified by one Filipino nation 37 years ago remains alive to this very day. It is that same spirit that guards and protects our democracy, confronting those who attempt to deceive us and undermine our rights and liberties,” they added.

The Aquino family expressed solidarity with those fighting the return of the dictatorship and efforts to distort history.

“We stand in solidarity with all who serve for a better and freer future for our country. We stand in solidarity with all who act to live the spirit of EDSA. There is no doubt: the spirit of EDSA is alive,” they added in Filipino.

Marcos issued a statement offering a “hand of reconciliation,” while Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte had not issued one as of yesterday afternoon.

For its part, the Commission on Human Rights said EDSA was a defining moment in the nation’s history as it showcased the power of the people to end a dictatorship and restore democracy through peaceful means.

“Today, we honor the bravery of the Filipino people for standing up against tyranny, corruption and oppression and inspired a movement that resonated across the world. The EDSA People Power Revolution was a testament to the power of unity and hope in overcoming even the most oppressive of regimes,” it said.

“As we reflect on this historic event, let us renew our commitment to protect and strengthen democratic institutions, especially check-and-balance mechanisms that guard against excesses in power and abuse of authority,” the CHR said.

“Let us continue to work towards the aspirations embodied in the 1987 Constitution for a country built on social justice and respect for human rights,” it added.

Former vice president Leni Robredo urged Filipinos to remember the EDSA spirit that has inspired the world.

“Beyond colors and names, the world kept an eye on the courage of a united people. The Philippines became a beacon for others to begin their historic liberation,” she added in Filipino.

Protests

Several groups marked the EDSA anniversary with protests and other activities.

Responding to the President’s statement, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan secretary-general Renato Reyes Jr. said “reconciliation should be based on justice for victims of the dictatorship and accountability of those who imposed the dictatorship.”

In its statement, the Movement Against Tyranny urged Filipinos to come together and denounce the worsening Philippine situation under the second Marcos administration.

“From the time before the 2022 elections up to the present, the Marcos political dynasty has been wantonly revising history and whitewashing the crimes of the dictatorship. Even legislative measures such as Charter change are aimed at benefiting the Marcoses and their bid to stay in power,” the group said.

“The Marcoses were kicked out through the EDSA uprising, but they are back with a vengeance. Frequent-flyer Marcos Jr. is at the helm of a regime that is focused more on image-building and power accumulation than in addressing the people’s basic needs,” it added.

A collaborative mural painting was also held at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City.

In a separate statement, the Martial Law Survivors’ Hub noted that some provisions of Republic Act 10368 or the Human Rights Victims Reparation and Recognition Act of 2013 have yet to be implemented.

It cited the “non-monetary reparations” indicated by the law, which should have been implemented by the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development and the CHR.