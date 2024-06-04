^

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
June 4, 2024 | 8:53am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
An explosive eruption occurred at the summit vent of Kanlaon Volcano at 6:51 p.m. on June 3, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

