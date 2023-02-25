Reconciliation without justice? Activists blast Marcos statement during EDSA anniversary

Protesters gather during a rally marking the 37th anniversary of the "People Power" revolution, which ousted Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's dictator father and sent the family into exile, on Epifanio de los Santos Avenue, or EDSA, in Quezon City on February 25, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The family of the late presidents Corazon Aquino and Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III looked back at the the EDSA People Power in its 37th anniversary on Saturday, a movement which they said "restored" democracy in the Philippines after years of dictatorship.

Feb. 25, 1986 marks the end of multiple days of protest which ultimately led to the ouster of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., the father of the current president.

"Today, we remember the heroism of the Filipino people who fought to end the Marcos dictatorship, thus democracy restoring democracy in our country," said the family in a statement on Saturday.

"The EDSA People Power Revolution showed the world that it was possible for a courageous and truly unified people to reclaim the freedom that a dictatorship had denied them."

It could remembered that opposition leader and former Sen. Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr. — one of Marcos' staunchest political rivals — was assassinated in August 1983.

It happened two years after Martial Law supposedly ended in 1981, even if Marcos Sr. reserved decree-making powers for himself. Military rule from 1972 to 1981 resulted in the imprisonment of 70,000, torture of 34,000 and death of 3,200, according to Amnesty International.

Corazon Aquino rose to power and became the president after Marcos Sr. was driven out of Malacañang.

"We believe that the indomitable spirit exemplified by one Filipino nation 37 years ago remains alive to this very day. It is that same spirit that guards and protects our democracy, confronting those who attempt to decieve us and undermine our rights and liberties," the Aquinos said.

"We are one with everyone who are against the return of dictatorship and attempts at revising our memories. We are one with everyone working for a more comfortable and a freer tomorrow for our country," they added in Filipino.

"We are one with everyone mobilizing to live out the spirit of EDSA. No doubt: the spirit of EDSA is alive."

Hand of reconcillation? How about justice?

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said that he's open to "setting aside differences" to identify collaborative ways to nurture society, a statement that failed to impress progressive groups and activists.

"Reconciliation can only happen when there is justice. Without any meaningful recognition of the abuses of the past, how can there be genuine reconciliation?" said Renato Reyes, secretary general of the militant Bagong Alyansang Makabayan.

"How can there be reconciliation when there are continuing human rights violations, silencing and criminalization of dissent, on top of the continuing economic suffering of the people?"

The national democratic figure said that what separates the administration and the struggling masses is not simply a matter of difference of opinion. It is a "fundamental contradiction" between oppressor and oppressed, he said.

"The Marcos offer makes for as good sound-byte but lacks sincerity and substance," Reyes added.

It could be remembered that Marcos Jr. denied that his father was a dictator, this while questioning the numbers of those who were imprisoned, tortured and killed under his father's regime.