Luzon, Visayas areas experience rains due to LPA

Philstar.com
February 19, 2023 | 1:21pm
Commuters are seen seeking temporary cover from the rain at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange on July 30, 2022.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said Sunday a low pressure area is bringing rains across regions and provinces in Luzon and Visayas, but is not likely seen to develop into a tropical depression. 

According to an 11 a.m. PAGASA advisory, the low pressure area was seen in the vicinity of San Vicente in Northern City at around 10 a.m.  

“The probability of this weather disturbance remains less likely to develop into a tropical depression within 24 hours,” the state weather service said. 

However, the LPA triggers moderate to heavy, and sometimes intense rains over Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, the Bicol region, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar and Samar. 

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, the rest of Cagayan Valley, CAR, and Calabarzon may experience light to moderate and sometimes heavy rains, along with areas in Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marindduque, Romblon, the northern part of Palawan, Aklan, Capiz, Antique, Iloilo and Guimaras.

