Rainy Friday in Visayas, Mindanao due to LPA

Philstar.com
February 17, 2023 | 8:59am

MANILA, Philippines — The two low pressure areas located east of the Philippines will continue stirring over Visayas and Mindanao, state meteorologists said Friday.

An LPA was last seen 1,110 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas. PAGASA is also monitoring another LPA, which was spotted 765 km east southeast of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur.

The state weather bureau said the trough or extension of LPA will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao region and Bohol.

It warned that flash floods or landslides may occur due to moderate to heavy rains.

Weather forecaster Patrick Del Mundo said the two LPAs have a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours.

“It is still possible that these two LPAs will merge to become a circulation in the next 24 to 48 hours,” Del Mundo said.

He, however, explained that the merging of the two weather disturbances into one circulation will not increase its chances of becoming a cyclone.

Meanwhile, the rest of Mindanao will have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The northeast monsoon or amihan will dump rains in Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol region, Aurora and Quezon province.

Light rains triggered by the northeast monsoon may affect those living in Metro Manila and the rest of the country. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

Philstar
