DFA, DMW plan transition concerning OFW assistance

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
February 2, 2023 | 5:57pm
DFA, DMW plan transition concerning OFW assistance
Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Arnell Ignacio along with other officials assist 102 OFWs in their arrival documents at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City as they return to the Philippines from Kuwait through the repatriation program of the government on January 20, 2023.
STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is preparing to handover the full responsibility of assisting overseas FIilipino workers to its newly established migrant workers department this year.

According to a joint circular between the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Migrant Workers, the DFA said it will continue to provide Assistance to Nationals (ATN) and legal services to OFWs until March 31 this year, “pending the full turnover of ATN functions to the DMW.” 

“It shall retain and disburse ATN and legal assistance funds to assist OFWs, until such time that the concerned Migrant Workers Office (MWO) is fully-equipped with the operational and financial requirements to provide such assistance,” the circular read. 

The announcement comes as the DFA’s Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs helps the DMW in its transition to be the agency fully in-charge of providing assistance to OFWs.

The two agencies have established a technical working group (TWG) to implement changes during the transition. The group is chaired by DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs and is co-chaired by the DMW Undersecretary for Foreign Employment and Welfare Services. 

Both departments will also assign three officials each to joint the DFA-DMW TWG.

Throughout the transition, the DFA will be training and mentorship to the DMW’s MWO staff to prepare them to handle OFW cases and other concerns.

The DFA will also start turning over existing ATN cases to the DMW, along with relevant data and other information. 

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
