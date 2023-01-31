^

Headlines

PNP recorded four times more POGO-related crimes in 2022 than 2019

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
January 31, 2023 | 6:18pm
PNP recorded four times more POGO-related crimes in 2022 than 2019
Six Chinese workers of illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators line up at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 to board a Philippine Airlines flight to Wuhan, China on October 21, 2022, after the Bureau of Immigration ordered their deportation.
Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — Crimes related to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators have increased fourfold since 2019, according to a report shown by the Philippine National Police at a Senate hearing on Monday.

Police Maj. Gen. Eliseo Cruz, director for Investigation and Detective Management, presented the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drug data showing that in 2022 alone, authorities recorded 40 POGO-related crimes — at least four times more than the nine reported in 2019 before the pandemic.

The highest number of POGO-related incidents in a single year was reported in 2021 at 42, while 11 cases were reported in 2020.

PNP did not record any incidents related to POGOs in 2017 and 2018.

Of the 102 POGO-related cases since 2019, at least 35 have reached court. Only one case has so far led to a conviction, PNP data also showed.

These incidents involved kidnap for ransom, kidnapping and illegal detention. 

The  findings presented by PNP officials at the Senate hearing on the recent abductions allegedly connected to POGO are meant to help the committee decide whether a ban on the gaming operators is necessary. The committee is chaired by Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa, himself a former chief of the PNP.

An advocacy group for victims of kidnap-for-ransom warned authorities during the hearing that allowing illegal POGO firms to continue their operations will drive crimes up.

"POGO-related crimes may increase significantly or even exponentially because the criminal syndicates behind the said crimes will become emboldened by the lack of consequences of their criminal activities," said Movement for Restoration of Peace and Order president Ka Kuen Chua.

Chua added that not revoking the license of POGOs accused of being involved in abductions "serves only as a message to the criminal involved that they can continue their criminal activities with impunity and without immediate consequences from the government."

RELATED: POGOs linked to kidnapping Filipinos still in business, PAGCOR admits)

Three Chinese nationals arrested

During the hearing, Police Col. Byron Tabernilla — former chief of the Pasay City Police Station —  said that they have arrested three Chinese nationals connected to the abduction incident described by Sen. Grace Poe in a privilege speech in December. 

Poe detailed an incident where a woman was lured by a job offer before being kidnapped and taken under ransom at a POGO dormitory in Cavite. 

To identify the individuals behind the abduction, Tabernilla said that they traced the owner of the vehicle shown in the video footage presented by Poe in December. 

After learning that the vehicle was being rented, the police went to the address of the drivers, who said that they received their orders to abduct from the three Chinese nationals. 

"While we were debriefing the drivers, it was a coincidence that they received a text from one of the Chinese nationals who was looking for a vehicle. That’s when we arranged for the Filipino driver to meet with them because they were planning to abduct a new target," Tabernilla said. 

Pasay police have also identified the nationality of the victim, who is Malaysian, not Filipino-Chinese, as stated in Poe’s speech.

Police who arrested the Chinese nationals recovered two unlicensed and unregistered firearms from them. 

After being shown pictures of the handguns, Dela Rosa asked authorities how the Chinese nationals acquired expensive weapons without declaring these to the Firearms and Explosives Office of PNP.

"This is not a simple organized crime. The Kimber, that is the most expensive handgun I own. This means the syndicates have a lot of money to buy expensive firearm. And to think they don’t have records," Dela Rosa said. "Was it smuggled?"

Police authorities have yet to identify whether the three Chinese nationals who allegedly ordered the kidnapping are employed with the POGO company that owned the dormitory, Tabernilla said.

PHILIPPINE OFFSHORE GAMBLING OPERATORS

POGO

SENATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos visits wake of slain OFW

Marcos visits wake of slain OFW

By Helen Flores | 20 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday personally extended his condolences to the family of murdered overseas Filipino worker Jullebee...
Headlines
fbtw
US defense chief's Manila visit to focus on EDCA, plans to address new threats

US defense chief's Manila visit to focus on EDCA, plans to address new threats

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
Austin will be in South Korea and the Philippines this week as Washington seeks to strengthen its presence via alliances in...
Headlines
fbtw
At QC housing launch, Marcos says government to help beneficiaries pay for units

At QC housing launch, Marcos says government to help beneficiaries pay for units

6 hours ago
Marcos said that while the government works to meet housing demand, "many of our beneficiaries will still not be able to afford...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ investigating scheme to delay deportation of foreign detainees

DOJ investigating scheme to delay deportation of foreign detainees

By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
Justice Secretary Remulla said the Department of Justice learned about the scheme when they deported two Chinese nationals...
Headlines
fbtw
PSA issues 40 million physical and digital PhilIDs

PSA issues 40 million physical and digital PhilIDs

By Louella Desiderio | 2 days ago
Over 40 million physical and digital versions of the Philippine ID have been issued by the government, the Philippine Statistics...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US defense chief's visit seen to 'reinforce' pacts with Philippines

US defense chief's visit seen to 'reinforce' pacts with Philippines

19 minutes ago
In a briefing, Romualdez said that Austin will meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his counterpart Carlito Galvez...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos picks Rex Gatchalian to head DSWD

Marcos picks Rex Gatchalian to head DSWD

1 hour ago
Rep. Rex Gatchalian (Valenzuela) was named the secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
Teachers' group scores lack of 'tangible' goals in DepEd Basic Education Report

Teachers' group scores lack of 'tangible' goals in DepEd Basic Education Report

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
"Sad to say, Duterte’s promise is difficult to hold to account. She didn’t mention a number. Next year, what if...
Headlines
fbtw
Transparency International: Governments in Asia Pacific restricting civic space

Transparency International: Governments in Asia Pacific restricting civic space

4 hours ago
"[A]cross Asia Pacific, states maintain restrictions on civic space and basic freedoms imposed during the pandemic, as leaders...
Headlines
fbtw
After months as OIC, Vergeire says ready to be health chief if offered the job

After months as OIC, Vergeire says ready to be health chief if offered the job

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
In a briefing on Tuesday, Vergeire said she is now ready to be the DOH secretary should Marcos offer the position to her...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with