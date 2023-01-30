Daily average of COVID-19 cases down by 36% â€” DOH

Daily average of COVID-19 cases down by 36% — DOH

Individuals queue at the Comelec office in Quezon City on January 28, 2023 to register for voting for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 1,206 additional COVID-19 infections and 74 fatalities in the past week, the Department of Health reported on Monday.

An average of 1,206 cases were logged from January 23 to 29. This was 36% lower than the infections reported from a week earlier.

Related Stories Marcos pushes for Magna Carta for village health workers

There were 456 patients with severe and critical conditions, which comprised 9.5% of the country’s total COVID-19 admissions.

Data from the health department showed that only 14% of 2,359 beds in intensive care units were used as of Sunday, while only 19.5% regular beds were occupied.

Only six of the 74 deaths verified last week occurred from January 16 to 29.

The Philippines has confirmed over four million COVID-19 infections, with over 65,000, since the pandemic began in early 2020.

OCTA Research fellow Guido David on Monday said the COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila decreased to 2.3% on Saturday from 2.4%. Based on the recommendation of the World Health Organization, the proportion of COVID-19 tests coming back positive should be below 5% to ensure that the spread of the coronavirus is under control.

The latest DOH data also showed that 73.8 million—or 94.5% of the target population—were fully immunized against COVID-19. However, only 21.3 million individuals received boosters. — Gaea Katreena Cabico