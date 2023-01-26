^

Headlines

Marcos pushes for Magna Carta for village health workers

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
January 26, 2023 | 9:29am
Marcos pushes for Magna Carta for village health workers
Barangay health workers of Valenzuela City wear transparent full mask at the McArthur Highway, boundary of Valenzuela City and Bulacan province, during the implementation of Metro Manila community quarantine on April 15, 2020.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. pushed for the Magna Carta for barangay health workers that would give incentives and benefits to those who deliver health care at the grassroots level.

Marcos was elated over the passage of House Bill 6557 or the Magna Carta for BHWs at the lower chamber last December, the Presidential Communications Office said in a release on Wednesday.

The proposal is one of the priority measures of the Marcos administration.

The chief executive said that BHWs played a massive role during the COVID-19 pandemic and are an important source of information for the national government in its policy decisions.

“Those of us who worked in the local government… will never argue with the importance of the barangay health workers and for that matter all the volunteers at the barangay level,” Marcos was quoted as saying.

Marcos said he is hopeful the passage of the Magna Carta for BHWs would be the “start” of the measures from the national government that will recognize and compensate for the efforts of barangay health workers.

“We cannot do this without you. Please keep up the good work. And the government and most importantly, our people, are counting on you,” he said.

Under House Bill 6557, accredited BHWs shall be entitled to incentives and benefits that include hazard allowance, transportation allowance, subsistence allowance, one-time retirement cash incentive, health benefits, insurance coverage and benefits, vacation and maternity leaves, and cash gifts.

Four counterpart bills are currently pending at the Senate health and demography committee. 

BARANGAY HEALTH WORKERS

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
After fresh incident with China Coast Guard, DFA asserts Ayungin part of Philippines

After fresh incident with China Coast Guard, DFA asserts Ayungin part of Philippines

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs maintains that Ayungin Shoal is part of the exclusive economic zone and continental shelf...
Headlines
fbtw
Unexplained surge, vanishing contraband among mysteries at House onion probe

Unexplained surge, vanishing contraband among mysteries at House onion probe

By Cristina Chi | 14 hours ago
"I can’t say if there are cartels, but aside from production and importation, it seems there are forces controlling...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US vow to boost security ties to address 'flashpoints

Philippines, US vow to boost security ties to address 'flashpoints

4 days ago
The Philippines and the United States vowed Friday to "invigorate" defense cooperation to address shared security concerns...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Maharlika fund must be scrutinized to last comma, period&rsquo;

‘Maharlika fund must be scrutinized to last comma, period’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
Senators agree that the bill creating the Maharlika Investment Fund requires scrutiny down to the last period, transparency...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate minority fails to pry Maharlika fund from Mark Villar's committee

Senate minority fails to pry Maharlika fund from Mark Villar's committee

By Xave Gregorio | 16 hours ago
The chairperson of the primary committee where a bill is referred to schedules hearings, calls resource persons and drafts...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ex-chief of Duterte's security group sacked over links to Davao model&rsquo;s murder case

Ex-chief of Duterte's security group sacked over links to Davao model’s murder case

1 hour ago
The Philippine military said Wednesday it had sacked a prominent army general after police named him as the "mastermind" behind...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: SAF 44&rsquo;s sacrifice won&rsquo;t be forgotten

Palace: SAF 44’s sacrifice won’t be forgotten

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Malacañang joined the nation yesterday in commemorating the eighth anniversary of the Mamasapano clash and lauded the...
Headlines
fbtw
Fewer COVID-19 deaths still a concern for DOH

Fewer COVID-19 deaths still a concern for DOH

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
There may be fewer COVID-19 deaths nationwide, but these remain a concern for the Department of Health.
Headlines
fbtw
Airlines buck proposed flight transfer to Clark

Airlines buck proposed flight transfer to Clark

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 10 hours ago
Gokongwei-led Cebu Pacific wants lawmakers to leave it to airlines to decide where they fly in response to a lawmaker’s...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP to complete panel on courtesy resignations

PNP to complete panel on courtesy resignations

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
The composition of the five-man committee looking into records of the highest ranked police officials now considered resigned...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with