LRT-2 to allow pets starting February

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
January 27, 2023 | 12:00am
LRT-2 to allow pets starting February
An edited photo of a worker carefully disinfecting the inside of an LRT-2 train against the COVID-19 virus with images of a beagle scattered around.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman, File

MANILA, Philippines — Starting February, pets will be allowed on the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2), but in accordance with certain requirements.

Hernando Cabrera, administrator of the state-owned Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) that operates LRT-2, said commuters could bring their pets like dogs and cats inside stations and train cars starting Feb. 1.

However, he said that the rail line – from Antipolo to Recto in Manila – would enforce policies that pet-friendly establishments have in place.

“Pets should be fully vaccinated, and should be placed in proper cages. They should also wear diapers,” he said during the state-run Laging Handa media briefing yesterday.

The LRTA is hesitant to accommodate pets on leash because “there might be operational problems when they are inside the train or the station,” Cabrera noted.

LRTA personnel might also prohibit large pets inside stations and trains, especially when trains get crowded, he added.

With its aim of becoming a pet-friendly rail system, Cabrera said the LRTA management decided to go ahead with letting in pets and tackle whatever concerns or issues the personnel might encounter.

In 2021, the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 also allowed pets inside the stations, provided they are placed in cages measuring two feet by two feet.

LRTA
Philstar
