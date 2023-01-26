^

Headlines

Marcos’ youngest son introduced as ‘special assistant’ to House speaker

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
January 26, 2023 | 5:29pm
Marcosâ€™ youngest son introduced as â€˜special assistantâ€™ to House speaker
The photo shows Vincent Marcos and House Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan at the meeting of the minority bloc.
Facebook page / Nonoy Libanan

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr’s youngest son Vincent has been introduced to members of the House as "special assistant" to Speaker Martin Romualdez, although it is yet unclear if he has been officially named to the post.

Rep. Marissa Del Mar (OFW party-list) told Philstar.com in a text message that the younger Marcos was introduced to the minority bloc as such but also said she wasn't sure if the appointment is official.

"We discussed other important matters [regarding] our bills," she said of the meeting with the president's son, who is also the speaker's nephew.

House Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan (4Ps Party-list) posted a photo of the meeting with Speaker Romualdez, the younger Marcos and members of the minority bloc on his Facebook account.

He said in his post that the minority bloc was "delighted to have welcomed the President's son, Vinny Marcos, who joined us [at] this meeting." 

Del Mar said Vincent, whom she described as a "software specialist", would be joining "our weekly meetings." The minority bloc is supposed to be independent of the House speaker and is expected to act as a check on the majority.

A separate source told Philstar.com that Vinny was introduced to lawmakers as special assistant to the speaker and would be working at the House of Representatives in a sort of "on-the-job training" to learn about how Congress works.

Philstar.com has reached out to Romualdez's staff for comment on whether the youngest presidential son has been officially appointed to the role.

'Stay out of the limelight'

The president's son said in a video interview with media personality Boy Abunda in 2022 that he preferred to stay out of the limelight and disliked the publicity when his father announced his presidential bid. 

"I was like, 'Oh, God'. Security. No more freedom, more cameras. Because I really try to stay out of the public eye if I can help it," he said. "I’m a software engineer. All the publicity in the world can't help your code. It's just not my thing."

The youngest son of the president was nevertheless seen joining Marcos Jr. on the campaign trail for the May 2022 elections alongside elder brother Sandro, who is now representative of Ilocos Norte.

Rep. Marcos also worked on Romualdez's staff before running for a House seat.

This is a developing story.

 — with Xave Gregorio

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
After fresh incident with China Coast Guard, DFA asserts Ayungin part of Philippines

After fresh incident with China Coast Guard, DFA asserts Ayungin part of Philippines

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 days ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs maintains that Ayungin Shoal is part of the exclusive economic zone and continental shelf...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-chief of Duterte's security group sacked over links to Davao model&rsquo;s murder case

Ex-chief of Duterte's security group sacked over links to Davao model’s murder case

10 hours ago
The Philippine military said Wednesday it had sacked a prominent army general after police named him as the "mastermind" behind...
Headlines
fbtw
Slain Kuwait OFW&rsquo;s remains to be brought home Friday evening

Slain Kuwait OFW’s remains to be brought home Friday evening

By Kaycee Valmonte | 7 hours ago
DFA said Ranara’s former employers will be shouldering expenses for the repatriation of her remains.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos pushes for Magna Carta for village health workers

Marcos pushes for Magna Carta for village health workers

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The chief executive said that BHWs played a massive role during the COVID-19 pandemic and are an important source of information...
Headlines
fbtw
Unexplained surge, vanishing contraband among mysteries at House onion probe

Unexplained surge, vanishing contraband among mysteries at House onion probe

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
"I can’t say if there are cartels, but aside from production and importation, it seems there are forces controlling...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ople favors labor diplomacy over deployment ban to ensure OFW safety

Ople favors labor diplomacy over deployment ban to ensure OFW safety

By Kaycee Valmonte | 11 minutes ago
“We appreciate the good intentions behind the calls to impose a deployment ban to Kuwait,” Ople said in a statement...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos urged to define stance on charter change

Marcos urged to define stance on charter change

By Cristina Chi | 46 minutes ago
Political science professors from the University of the Philippines Diliman urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: No details yet on 'direct line' with China on West Philippine Sea

DFA: No details yet on 'direct line' with China on West Philippine Sea

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 hour ago
In a press briefing on Thursday, the DFA said the direct line is "an addition to and complements" already existing diplomatic...
Headlines
fbtw
Majority of Filipinos say POGOs harmful to country &ndash; poll

Majority of Filipinos say POGOs harmful to country – poll

3 hours ago
A recent Pulse Asia survey commissioned by the office of Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian revealed that a majority of Filipinos found...
Headlines
fbtw
Widow of activist killed in 'Bloody Sunday' raid appeals junked murder rap vs cops

Widow of activist killed in 'Bloody Sunday' raid appeals junked murder rap vs cops

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The wife of slain labor leader Manny Asuncion has asked the Department of Justice to set aside its earlier resolution and...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with