Marcos wishes for good fortune, joy on Lunar New Year

Philstar.com
January 22, 2023 | 12:51pm
Marcos wishes for good fortune, joy on Lunar New Year
Chinese lanterns, lucky charms, prosperity fruits, and boxes of "tikoy" fill the streets of Chinatown in Binondo, Manila on January 17, 2023.
STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. wished for goof fortune, joy, and harmony for those celebrating the holiday.

The statement comes as the Filipino-Chinese community and those who celebrate Lunar New Year festivities mark the beginning of the Year of the Water Rabit. Marcos Jr. also called on the public to share blessings especially those with less in life.

“May this auspicious day not only remind us of the blessings we have at hand, but also inspire us to exercise deeper compassion to those who have less in life,” the chief executive said in a statement on Sunday. 
 
He also reminded that the the “cultural and historical richness” of the country’s history should be kept in mind for this year’s festivities, pushing for solidarity among and between all Filipinos.

The Philippines is home to thousands of Chinese immigrants, who were historically trading partners with Filipinos. They have also historically been subject to anti-Chinese sentiment and policies.

“Let us also focus on the common thread that affirms the bonds of our kinship and friendship that have allowed us to withstand all challenges and overcome ordeals that have come our way,” Marcos Jr. said.

BONGBONG MARCOS

CHINESE NEW YEAR

LUNAR NEW YEAR
