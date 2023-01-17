^

PAGASA: Two LPAs spotted inside PAR

Philstar.com
January 17, 2023 | 9:26am
PAGASA: Two LPAs spotted inside PAR
Satellite image as of 8 a.m. on January 17, 2023.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA on Tuesday said it is monitoring two low pressure areas that will bring rain to parts of the country. 

The first LPA was spotted 290 kilometers east of Maasin City in Southern Leyte. Another LPA was seen 125 km west northwest of Puerto Princesa City in Palawan.

Both weather disturbances have a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone and may eventually dissipate, PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina said.

But residents of Bicol region and Quezon province will experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA or the shear line. State meteorologists warned that floods or landslides may occur due to moderate to heavy rain.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan will bring rain to Batanes, Cagayan and Apayao.

Light rain from the northeast monsoon will affect Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

The rest of the country will have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Death toll climbs to 29

A number of low pressure areas, the shear line, and the northeast monsoon or amihan have been dumping rain across the country since the start of the year, affecting nearly 1.4 million individuals.

Twenty-nine people were killed, while four remained missing, the Office of Civil Defense reported on Tuesday.

The cost of damage to infrastructure reached P171.5 million, while damage to agriculture was pegged at P373.9 million. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

