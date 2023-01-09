^

DOH: 3,127 COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths tallied in past week

Philstar.com
January 9, 2023 | 5:09pm
Catholic devotees queue up to touch a statue of the Black Nazarene, which they believe to have miraculous powers, as part of the celebration of the annual religious festival in Manila on January 9, 2023.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines tallied 3,127 additional COVID-19 infections in the past week, the Department of Health said on Monday.

From January 2 to 8, an average of 447 cases were logged daily. The figure was nine percent lower than the cases logged from December 26 to January.

Only seven of the additional cases were severe and critical.

Data from the DOH showed there were 507 patients with severe and critical conditions, which represented 9.3% of the total COVID-19 admissions in the Philippines.

Only 18.1% of 2,379 beds in intensive care units were used as of Sunday, while only 21.6% of 19,373 non-ICU beds were occupied.

The health department also verified 79 deaths in the past week. Only 17 of those deaths occurred in the last two weeks.

More than 73.7 million people — or 94% of the target population — have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since March 2021. However, only 21.1 million individuals have gotten boosters. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
