LPA dumps rain in Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao

Satellite image as of 8:30 a.m. on January 4, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area located south of Palawan will bring rain to the province, Visayas and Mindanao, weather forecasters said Wednesday.

PAGASA said the LPA will trigger scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Visayas, Mindanao and Palawan. It was last seen 195 kilometers south of Puerto Princesa City.

The state weather bureau warned that flash floods or landslides may occur due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

In an advisory issued late Tuesday, PAGASA said the LPA is less likely to become a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan may dump rain in Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon Bicol region, Aurora, and the rest of Mimaropa due to the northeast monsoon or amihan.

Residents of Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon may experience light rain due to the northeast monsoon.