Improved weather this holiday weekend Â 

Improved weather this holiday weekend

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the low-pressure area last spotted east of the Visayas dissolved yesterday morning.

MANILA, Philippines — Better weather is forecast over Metro Manila and parts of the country today after the low-pressure area dissipated in time for the Christmas holiday weekend.

Still, the shearline and northeast monsoon may continue to bring rains over parts of the country.

The northeast monsoon will bring light rains over Metro Manila and most of Luzon but will have no significant impact.

The monsoon will bring rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon.

Meanwhile, scattered rainshowers are forecast over the Visayas, Bicol region and Palawan. Mindanao will also see isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said flash floods and landslides are still possible during at times heavy rain.

Temperatures in Metro Manila will range between 24 and 30 degrees Celsius today.