LPA to bring rains over Bicol, Visayas, CARAGA

Satellite image as of 10:30 a.m. on December 22, 2022

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area located east of Mindanao is expected to bring rains over the eastern parts of the Philippines, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday.

Residents of Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas and CARAGA will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA.

The weather disturbance was last seen 215 kilometers east northeast of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur or 280 km east of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte.

PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said the LPA has a low chance of becoming a tropical cyclone, and will continue to dump rains over large portions of Visayas and Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon (amihan) is affecting Luzon.

The northeast monsoon will trigger rains in Cagayan Valley and Apayao, and light rains in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

The state weather bureau earlier said the Philippines can expect up to two cyclones to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility in December. — Gaea Katreena Cabico