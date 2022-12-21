Immigration lookout order vs Bantag, Zulueta out

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice has issued an immigration lookout order against suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag and former BuCor deputy security officer Ricardo Zulueta who are accused of masterminding the killings of broadcaster Percy Lapid and inmate Jun Villamor.

In issuing the lookout order, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said there is a “strong possibility” that Bantag and Zulueta will flee the country “considering the gravity of the offense charged” against them.

“Thus, this Department deems the issuance of an ILBO against the above-subject individuals prudent in order to at least monitor the itineraries of their light, travel, and/or whereabouts,” Remulla said in a memorandum dated December 7, but only released to the media on Tuesday, December 20.

Unlike a court-issued hold departure order, getting an ILBO will not bar people from leaving the Philippines and instead only sets up a mechanism that requires alerting the justice secretary or the prosecutor general if subjects attempt to leave the country.

A hold departure can only be issued when charges have reached the court. Prosecutors handling preliminary investigation into complaints filed may also seek the issuance of a precautionary HDO from the court.

A PHDO can be issued in cases where the accused is facing a charge where the minimum penalty prescribed by the law is at least six years and one day.

“It should be noted, however, that an ILBO is for monitoring purposes only, and it is not, in and of itself, a sufficient prohibition for a subject’s departure from the Philippines,” Remulla said.

Remulla previously dismissed the idea of issuing an ILBO against Bantag and Zulueta since they will still need to secure a travel authority as government officials, but DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano said this was issued “as a precautionary measure.”

“It is indeed not necessary but it is prudent to monitor any international travel of the respondents,” Clavano said.

Bantag and Zulueta have denied the charges against them and claimed that they are being set up by drug lords inside Bilibid. — Xave Gregorio